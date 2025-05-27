International
After retreating from Belovody, Ukrainian forces lost control of a vital supply route, military intel veteran Rustem Klupov told Sputnik.

Russia Throttles Ukraine's Key Logistics Lifeline in Buffer Zone Push

Svetlana Ekimenko
The village of Belovody in Sumy region of Ukraine lies just five kilometers from the border with Russia’s Kursk region. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of this settlement on May 26.
After retreating from Belovody, Ukrainian forces lost control of a vital supply route, military intel veteran Rustem Klupov told Sputnik.
A road heavily used to shuttle troops and gear from Sumy during raids into Russia’s Kursk region is now severed, he noted.
“This move threatens the entire Ukrainian grouping in Sumy, which relied on that road to strike Kursk and parts of Belgorod. Cutting it cripples their operations along the border,” said the reserve colonel and Hero of Russia. .
Retired Russian Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk stressed that Ukraine’s withdrawing troops can no longer hold even strategic routes.
“This shows our superior tactics and soldiers’ preparedness,” the combat veteran noted.
This tactical gain fits Russia’s broader buffer zone plan for border security in Sumy, announced by President Vladimir Putin, Klupov underscored, adding:
“Cutting this key route helps achieve that goal.”

Next Steps?

Russia is scouting routes for a swift advance and placing garrisons to secure the area. The National Guard, territorial defense, and border troops will soon be deployed to hold it, Matviychuk suggested.
