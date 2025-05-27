https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/russia-throttles-ukraines-key-logistics-lifeline-in-buffer-zone-push-1122139640.html

Russia Throttles Ukraine’s Key Logistics Lifeline in Buffer Zone Push

Russia Throttles Ukraine’s Key Logistics Lifeline in Buffer Zone Push

Sputnik International

After retreating from Belovody, Ukrainian forces lost control of a vital supply route, military intel veteran Rustem Klupov told Sputnik.

2025-05-27T13:56+0000

2025-05-27T13:56+0000

2025-05-27T13:56+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

kursk region

logistics

buffer zone

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg

After retreating from Belovody, Ukrainian forces lost control of a vital supply route, military intel veteran Rustem Klupov told Sputnik.A road heavily used to shuttle troops and gear from Sumy during raids into Russia’s Kursk region is now severed, he noted. Retired Russian Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk stressed that Ukraine’s withdrawing troops can no longer hold even strategic routes. This tactical gain fits Russia’s broader buffer zone plan for border security in Sumy, announced by President Vladimir Putin, Klupov underscored, adding: Next Steps? Russia is scouting routes for a swift advance and placing garrisons to secure the area. The National Guard, territorial defense, and border troops will soon be deployed to hold it, Matviychuk suggested.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russia-establishes-buffer-zone-after-clearing-kursk-region-of-ukrainian-forces-1122125557.html

russia

ukraine

kursk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russian armed forces, ukrainian forces, ukraine retreated from belovody, ukrainian forces lost control of a vital border supply route,