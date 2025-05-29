International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/watch-russian-forces-liberate-village-of-stroyevka-in-kharkov-region-1122152909.html
Watch Russian Forces Liberate Village of Stroyevka in Kharkov Region
Watch Russian Forces Liberate Village of Stroyevka in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces also drove Ukrainian troops out of the villages of Gnatovka and Shevchenko Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
2025-05-29T13:40+0000
2025-05-29T13:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
troops
village
forces
liberation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122152557_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a87abb3c1f16a6e270c7b6938993aa2.jpg
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian troops liberating the village of Stroyevka in the Kharkov region.They also defeated Ukrainian forces based in the areas of Kupyansk and Glushchenkovo ​​in the Kharkov region, as well as Karpovka, Redkodub and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/watch-russian-soldiers-obliterate-ukrainian-leopard-battle-tank-with-drone-salvo--1121545274.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia's Ministry of Defense publishes footage from Stroyevka in the Kharkov region
Sputnik International
Russia's Ministry of Defense publishes footage from Stroyevka in the Kharkov region
2025-05-29T13:40+0000
true
PT1M01S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122152557_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8ecd8db6d4a35ab6ab44df1ae2b33e2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, footage of russian troops, ukrainian forces, servicemen from russia’s zapad battle group
russian armed forces, footage of russian troops, ukrainian forces, servicemen from russia’s zapad battle group

Watch Russian Forces Liberate Village of Stroyevka in Kharkov Region

13:40 GMT 29.05.2025
Subscribe
The Russian Armed Forces also drove Ukrainian troops out of the villages of Gnatovka and Shevchenko Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian troops liberating the village of Stroyevka in the Kharkov region.

The village was liberated as a result of “active operations by servicemen from Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup, the ministry underscored.

They also defeated Ukrainian forces based in the areas of Kupyansk and Glushchenkovo ​​in the Kharkov region, as well as Karpovka, Redkodub and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Russian soldiers destroy Ukrainian Leopard battle tank with drone salvo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Soldiers Obliterate Ukrainian Leopard Battle Tank With Drone Salvo
7 February, 18:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала