Watch Russian Forces Liberate Village of Stroyevka in Kharkov Region

The Russian Armed Forces also drove Ukrainian troops out of the villages of Gnatovka and Shevchenko Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian troops liberating the village of Stroyevka in the Kharkov region.They also defeated Ukrainian forces based in the areas of Kupyansk and Glushchenkovo ​​in the Kharkov region, as well as Karpovka, Redkodub and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.

