https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/watch-russian-forces-liberate-village-of-stroyevka-in-kharkov-region-1122152909.html
Watch Russian Forces Liberate Village of Stroyevka in Kharkov Region
Watch Russian Forces Liberate Village of Stroyevka in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces also drove Ukrainian troops out of the villages of Gnatovka and Shevchenko Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
2025-05-29T13:40+0000
2025-05-29T13:40+0000
2025-05-29T13:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
troops
village
forces
liberation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122152557_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a87abb3c1f16a6e270c7b6938993aa2.jpg
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian troops liberating the village of Stroyevka in the Kharkov region.They also defeated Ukrainian forces based in the areas of Kupyansk and Glushchenkovo in the Kharkov region, as well as Karpovka, Redkodub and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/watch-russian-soldiers-obliterate-ukrainian-leopard-battle-tank-with-drone-salvo--1121545274.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122152557_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8ecd8db6d4a35ab6ab44df1ae2b33e2f.jpg
Russia's Ministry of Defense publishes footage from Stroyevka in the Kharkov region
Sputnik International
Russia's Ministry of Defense publishes footage from Stroyevka in the Kharkov region
2025-05-29T13:40+0000
true
PT1M01S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, footage of russian troops, ukrainian forces, servicemen from russia’s zapad battle group
russian armed forces, footage of russian troops, ukrainian forces, servicemen from russia’s zapad battle group
Watch Russian Forces Liberate Village of Stroyevka in Kharkov Region
The Russian Armed Forces also drove Ukrainian troops out of the villages of Gnatovka and Shevchenko Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of Russian troops liberating the village of Stroyevka in the Kharkov region.
The village was liberated as a result of “active operations by servicemen from Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup, the ministry underscored.
They also defeated Ukrainian forces based in the areas of Kupyansk and Glushchenkovo in the Kharkov region, as well as Karpovka, Redkodub and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.