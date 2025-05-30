International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/by-tacking-on-to-putin-trump-meeting-zelensky-gets-undeserved-legitimacy---medvedev-1122156693.html
By Tacking on to Putin-Trump Meeting, Zelensky Gets Undeserved Legitimacy - Medvedev
By Tacking on to Putin-Trump Meeting, Zelensky Gets Undeserved Legitimacy - Medvedev
"Although Jodl and Keitel participated in signing the surrender on behalf of Hitler's Germany, they were nevertheless hanged by the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal," Dmitry Medvedev said.
-The desire to postpone elections -Sending a signal to nationalist elites that "it's not the time to change horses midstream" -Securing the right to continue embezzling military funds -Reinforcing the idea that "even a worthless insect has the right to sign documents," thus making itself untouchable in the future. Regarding the last point, Medvedev said that the "green arthropod" (Zelensky) is mistaken and drew historical parallels with Nazi Germany:
10:32 GMT 30.05.2025
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2025
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Additionally, Kiev has other objectives, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes:
-The desire to postpone elections
-Sending a signal to nationalist elites that "it's not the time to change horses midstream"
-Securing the right to continue embezzling military funds
-Reinforcing the idea that "even a worthless insect has the right to sign documents," thus making itself untouchable in the future.
Regarding the last point, Medvedev said that the "green arthropod" (Zelensky) is mistaken and drew historical parallels with Nazi Germany:
“Although Jodl and Keitel participated in signing the surrender on behalf of Hitler's Germany, they were nevertheless hanged by the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal.”
Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky (right) at negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Delegation Heads to Istanbul For Second Round of Ukraine Talks on Monday
10:08 GMT
