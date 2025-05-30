https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/by-tacking-on-to-putin-trump-meeting-zelensky-gets-undeserved-legitimacy---medvedev-1122156693.html

By Tacking on to Putin-Trump Meeting, Zelensky Gets Undeserved Legitimacy - Medvedev

By Tacking on to Putin-Trump Meeting, Zelensky Gets Undeserved Legitimacy - Medvedev

"Although Jodl and Keitel participated in signing the surrender on behalf of Hitler's Germany, they were nevertheless hanged by the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal," Dmitry Medvedev said.

-The desire to postpone elections -Sending a signal to nationalist elites that "it's not the time to change horses midstream" -Securing the right to continue embezzling military funds -Reinforcing the idea that "even a worthless insect has the right to sign documents," thus making itself untouchable in the future. Regarding the last point, Medvedev said that the "green arthropod" (Zelensky) is mistaken and drew historical parallels with Nazi Germany:

