https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/by-tacking-on-to-putin-trump-meeting-zelensky-gets-undeserved-legitimacy---medvedev-1122156693.html
By Tacking on to Putin-Trump Meeting, Zelensky Gets Undeserved Legitimacy - Medvedev
By Tacking on to Putin-Trump Meeting, Zelensky Gets Undeserved Legitimacy - Medvedev
Sputnik International
"Although Jodl and Keitel participated in signing the surrender on behalf of Hitler's Germany, they were nevertheless hanged by the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal," Dmitry Medvedev said.
2025-05-30T10:32+0000
2025-05-30T10:32+0000
2025-05-30T10:33+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
donald trump
nuremberg
kiev
russian security council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dae58c94b4f9e621e783203001c0a4bf.jpg
-The desire to postpone elections -Sending a signal to nationalist elites that "it's not the time to change horses midstream" -Securing the right to continue embezzling military funds -Reinforcing the idea that "even a worthless insect has the right to sign documents," thus making itself untouchable in the future. Regarding the last point, Medvedev said that the "green arthropod" (Zelensky) is mistaken and drew historical parallels with Nazi Germany:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russian-delegation-heads-to-istanbul-on-monday-for-second-round-of-ukraine-talks-1122157297.html
nuremberg
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9ffa10d022b160a2413762f443cb5dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zelensky, putin, trump, medvedev, russia-ukraine talks in istanbul
zelensky, putin, trump, medvedev, russia-ukraine talks in istanbul
By Tacking on to Putin-Trump Meeting, Zelensky Gets Undeserved Legitimacy - Medvedev
10:32 GMT 30.05.2025 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 30.05.2025)
Additionally, Kiev has other objectives, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes:
-The desire to postpone elections
-Sending a signal to nationalist elites that "it's not the time to change horses midstream"
-Securing the right to continue embezzling military funds
-Reinforcing the idea that "even a worthless insect has the right to sign documents," thus making itself untouchable in the future.
Regarding the last point, Medvedev said that the "green arthropod" (Zelensky) is mistaken and drew historical parallels with Nazi Germany:
“Although Jodl and Keitel participated in signing the surrender on behalf of Hitler's Germany, they were nevertheless hanged by the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal.”