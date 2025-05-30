https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russian-delegation-heads-to-istanbul-on-monday-for-second-round-of-ukraine-talks-1122157297.html

Russian Delegation Heads to Istanbul For Second Round of Ukraine Talks on Monday

Russian Delegation Heads to Istanbul For Second Round of Ukraine Talks on Monday

Sputnik International

The delegation of Russian negotiators is leaving for Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2025-05-30T10:08+0000

2025-05-30T10:08+0000

2025-05-30T10:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

dmitry peskov

istanbul

ukraine

kremlin

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122065227_0:0:2917:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_22c00074273bc6481222d3999a4e7ede.jpg

"I also wanted to inform you today that our delegation, the Russian delegation of negotiators, is leaving for Istanbul," Peskov told journalists. The Russian delegation in Istanbul will be ready on Monday morning for the second round of talks with Ukraine, the official added.The details of the Russian draft memorandum on the Ukrainian settlement will not be made public, Peskov said.Moscow expects that the Russian and Ukrainian draft memoranda will be discussed during the second round of talks in Istanbul, Peskov added.The discussion of preparing contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky can only begin in the event of productive negotiations at the delegation level, Kremlin spokesman stressed.Putin has repeatedly said that he is fundamentally in favor of contacts at the highest level, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russia-hopes-ukraine-to-take-istanbul-talks-seriously---foreign-ministry-1122155398.html

istanbul

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the delegation of russian negotiators is leaving for istanbul, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on friday.