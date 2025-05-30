International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Delegation Heads to Istanbul For Second Round of Ukraine Talks on Monday
"I also wanted to inform you today that our delegation, the Russian delegation of negotiators, is leaving for Istanbul," Peskov told journalists. The Russian delegation in Istanbul will be ready on Monday morning for the second round of talks with Ukraine, the official added.The details of the Russian draft memorandum on the Ukrainian settlement will not be made public, Peskov said.Moscow expects that the Russian and Ukrainian draft memoranda will be discussed during the second round of talks in Istanbul, Peskov added.The discussion of preparing contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky can only begin in the event of productive negotiations at the delegation level, Kremlin spokesman stressed.Putin has repeatedly said that he is fundamentally in favor of contacts at the highest level, the official added.
10:08 GMT 30.05.2025 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 30.05.2025)
The delegation of Russian negotiators is leaving for Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"I also wanted to inform you today that our delegation, the Russian delegation of negotiators, is leaving for Istanbul," Peskov told journalists.
The Russian delegation in Istanbul will be ready on Monday morning for the second round of talks with Ukraine, the official added.
The details of the Russian draft memorandum on the Ukrainian settlement will not be made public, Peskov said.
"Of course, nothing will be made public, it cannot be made public," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow expects that the Russian and Ukrainian draft memoranda will be discussed during the second round of talks in Istanbul, Peskov added.
The discussion of preparing contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky can only begin in the event of productive negotiations at the delegation level, Kremlin spokesman stressed.
"First, a result must be achieved in direct negotiations between the two countries. After that, if such a result is achieved, and when such a result is achieved, then, of course, we can talk about contacts at the highest level [between Putin, Trump and Zelensky]," Peskov told reporters.
Putin has repeatedly said that he is fundamentally in favor of contacts at the highest level, the official added.
