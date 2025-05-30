https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russian-delegation-heads-to-istanbul-on-monday-for-second-round-of-ukraine-talks-1122157297.html
Russian Delegation Heads to Istanbul For Second Round of Ukraine Talks on Monday
The delegation of Russian negotiators is leaving for Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
The delegation of Russian negotiators is leaving for Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"I also wanted to inform you today that our delegation, the Russian delegation of negotiators, is leaving for Istanbul," Peskov told journalists.
The Russian delegation in Istanbul will be ready on Monday morning for the second round of talks with Ukraine, the official added.
The details of the Russian draft memorandum on the Ukrainian settlement will not be made public, Peskov said.
"Of course, nothing will be made public, it cannot be made public," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow expects that the Russian and Ukrainian draft memoranda will be discussed during the second round of talks in Istanbul, Peskov added.
The discussion of preparing contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky can only begin in the event of productive negotiations at the delegation level, Kremlin spokesman stressed.
"First, a result must be achieved in direct negotiations between the two countries. After that, if such a result is achieved, and when such a result is achieved, then, of course, we can talk about contacts at the highest level [between Putin, Trump and Zelensky]," Peskov told reporters.
Putin has repeatedly said that he is fundamentally in favor of contacts at the highest level, the official added.