https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/europeans-convinced-ukraines-accession-to-eu-to-become-unsolvable-challenge--orban-1122156980.html

Europeans Convinced Ukraine's Accession to EU to Become 'Unsolvable Challenge' – Orban

Europeans Convinced Ukraine's Accession to EU to Become 'Unsolvable Challenge' – Orban

Sputnik International

There is a growing opinion among Europeans that Ukraine's accession to the European Union will be an unsolvable challenge for the community, but the big question is how much their position affects the policymakers of their countries, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

2025-05-30T09:54+0000

2025-05-30T09:54+0000

2025-05-30T09:54+0000

world

viktor orban

ukraine

hungary

brussels

european union (eu)

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_0:0:3164:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fbe83010aee539fef7a56cff62d761.jpg

"The Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] is taking place in Hungary yesterday and today. I have spoken to many people, from France to Italy and Poland, and I see that in Europe, in the world, I mean, among the people, there is a belief that the accession of Ukraine [to the EU] will lead to an unsolvable challenge for Europe," Orban told Kossuth radio. Orban warned that Ukraine's membership in the EU would amount to a "financial tragedy, an economic suicide." On Sunday, Orban said that Brussels wants Ukraine to become a member of the European Union by 2030, but the final decision rests with Hungary. He believes, however, that the European Union's true goal is not to help Ukraine but to colonize it, and forcing Kiev to continue the conflict is one of the methods of colonization. Orban stressed that Hungary stands for the European Union, but opposes Ukraine's accelerated European integration, reiterating that Kiev will never join the community without Budapest's consent. A general public survey on Ukraine's accession to the EU began in Hungary on April 14. Questionnaires have been sent by mail. The ballot contains one question: "Do you support Ukraine's membership in the EU?" People can answer "yes" or "no." After the survey is completed in June, its results will be sent to Brussels. Unlike referendums, such consultations in Hungary do not imply a turnout threshold.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/ukraines-eu-membership-would-drain-the-blocs-resources-orban-warns-1122125897.html

ukraine

hungary

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

there is a growing opinion among europeans that ukraine's accession to the european union will be an unsolvable challenge for the community, but the big question is how much their position affects the policymakers of their countries, hungarian prime minister viktor orban said on friday.