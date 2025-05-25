International
Russia and Ukraine Complete 1000-for-1000 POW Exchange
Ukraine’s EU Membership Would Drain the Bloc’s Resources, Orban Warns
Ukraine’s EU Membership Would Drain the Bloc’s Resources, Orban Warns
Ukraine's EU Membership Would Drain the Bloc's Resources, Orban Warns

09:25 GMT 25.05.2025
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's possible accession to the European Union will lead to the bloc's resources being drained and Hungary "won't foot that bill," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday.
On Friday, Orban told Kossuth Radio that the EU wanted to make Ukraine its member as soon as possible because this way it would be legally easier to give European money to Kiev, which would "soak up our money like a sponge."
"Ukrainian EU membership? Letting Ukraine join the Union would open the floodgates to drain our resources. Hungary won't foot that bill," Orban said on X.
On April 14, Hungary launched a general public opinion poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU, with only one question on the list that can be answered "yes" or "no." Once the poll is over in June, the results will be sent to Brussels. Unlike referendums, there is no turnout threshold for such consultations in Hungary.
Orban has said that Brussels wants Ukraine to become a member of the EU by 2030, but the final decision rests with Hungary. According to Orban, Ukraine's accession to the bloc would destroy the Hungarian economy. Orban also said that the EU did not want to help Ukraine, but to colonize it, and forcing Kiev to continue the conflict was one of the methods of colonization.
