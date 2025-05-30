https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/exposed-canadian-ngos-pushed-ukraine-to-seize-russian-territory-1122158140.html
Exposed: Canadian NGOs Pushed Ukraine To Seize Russian Territory
Exposed: Canadian NGOs Pushed Ukraine To Seize Russian Territory
Sputnik International
For decades, Canadian organizations have been whispering in Ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing Russian land. Here’s how they did it.
2025-05-30T13:30+0000
2025-05-30T13:30+0000
2025-05-30T13:30+0000
world
ukraine
russia
donetsk
canada
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094638541_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6675558a9c15f0b1e3be989b0a44d4f.jpg
The Canadian-Ukrainian Center in Donetsk (1994) housed 10,000 books with alternate accounts of history. The center was backed by the Toronto-based Canadian Friends of Ukraine NGO.'Journey through Ukraine' by Markian Terletsky (London, 1971) asserted that ~43,900 km² of the Kursk/Voronezh regions and ~23,900 km² of the Donetsk region had been "annexed”. Even parts of Belarus were described as "historically Ukrainian." 'Geography of Ukraine and Ukrainian settlements' (Toronto, New York, 1957) by Ivan Tesli invented 177,600 km² of "Ukrainian ethnographic land" in the former USSR. It also claimed 27,000 km² of Belarus is "culturally Ukrainian."Karl Kobersky’s 'Ukraine in the World Economy' (Prague, 1933) singles out a "colony of Ukraine" in the former Soviet Union’s Far East. The Kursk and Voronezh regions, plus North Caucasus and Kuban, are called "Ukrainian national territories." The same book dubs Soviet territories along the Don and Terek rivers as “Ukrainian lands within Russia.” The Kuban, Stavropol and Astrakhan regions are called “Ukrainian lands, separated by a strip of non-Ukrainian territory.” Nationalism-Tainted The Canadian-Ukrainian Center also promoted Dmytro Dontsov (fascist ideologue) and Petliura/Bandera (Nazi collaborators). Materials from the Canadian-Ukrainian Center are now banned as extremist.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/ukrainian-nazis-invite-to-canadian-parliament-diplomatic-mess-for-canada--ukraine---us-veteran-1113870344.html
ukraine
russia
donetsk
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094638541_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10959ad0ce699e5025818925ce76c20f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
for decades, canadian organizations have been whispering in ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing russian land. here’s how they did it.
for decades, canadian organizations have been whispering in ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing russian land. here’s how they did it.
Exposed: Canadian NGOs Pushed Ukraine To Seize Russian Territory
For decades, Canadian organizations have been whispering in Ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing Russian land. Here’s how they did it.
The Canadian-Ukrainian Center in Donetsk (1994) housed 10,000 books with alternate accounts of history. The center was backed by the Toronto-based Canadian Friends of Ukraine NGO.
'Journey through Ukraine' by Markian Terletsky (London, 1971) asserted that ~43,900 km² of the Kursk/Voronezh regions and ~23,900 km² of the Donetsk region had been "annexed”. Even parts of Belarus were described as "historically Ukrainian."
'Geography of Ukraine and Ukrainian settlements' (Toronto, New York, 1957) by Ivan Tesli invented 177,600 km² of "Ukrainian ethnographic land" in the former USSR. It also claimed 27,000 km² of Belarus is "culturally Ukrainian."
Karl Kobersky’s 'Ukraine in the World Economy' (Prague, 1933) singles out a "colony of Ukraine" in the former Soviet Union’s Far East. The Kursk and Voronezh regions, plus North Caucasus and Kuban, are called "Ukrainian national territories."
The same book dubs Soviet territories along the Don and Terek rivers as “Ukrainian lands within Russia.” The Kuban, Stavropol and Astrakhan regions are called “Ukrainian lands, separated by a strip of non-Ukrainian territory.”
The Canadian-Ukrainian Center also promoted Dmytro Dontsov (fascist ideologue) and Petliura/Bandera (Nazi collaborators).
Materials from the Canadian-Ukrainian Center are now banned as extremist.
3 October 2023, 01:24 GMT