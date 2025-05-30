https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/exposed-canadian-ngos-pushed-ukraine-to-seize-russian-territory-1122158140.html

Exposed: Canadian NGOs Pushed Ukraine To Seize Russian Territory

For decades, Canadian organizations have been whispering in Ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing Russian land. Here’s how they did it.

The Canadian-Ukrainian Center in Donetsk (1994) housed 10,000 books with alternate accounts of history. The center was backed by the Toronto-based Canadian Friends of Ukraine NGO.'Journey through Ukraine' by Markian Terletsky (London, 1971) asserted that ~43,900 km² of the Kursk/Voronezh regions and ~23,900 km² of the Donetsk region had been "annexed”. Even parts of Belarus were described as "historically Ukrainian." 'Geography of Ukraine and Ukrainian settlements' (Toronto, New York, 1957) by Ivan Tesli invented 177,600 km² of "Ukrainian ethnographic land" in the former USSR. It also claimed 27,000 km² of Belarus is "culturally Ukrainian."Karl Kobersky’s 'Ukraine in the World Economy' (Prague, 1933) singles out a "colony of Ukraine" in the former Soviet Union’s Far East. The Kursk and Voronezh regions, plus North Caucasus and Kuban, are called "Ukrainian national territories." The same book dubs Soviet territories along the Don and Terek rivers as “Ukrainian lands within Russia.” The Kuban, Stavropol and Astrakhan regions are called “Ukrainian lands, separated by a strip of non-Ukrainian territory.” Nationalism-Tainted The Canadian-Ukrainian Center also promoted Dmytro Dontsov (fascist ideologue) and Petliura/Bandera (Nazi collaborators). Materials from the Canadian-Ukrainian Center are now banned as extremist.

