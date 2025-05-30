International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/exposed-canadian-ngos-pushed-ukraine-to-seize-russian-territory-1122158140.html
Exposed: Canadian NGOs Pushed Ukraine To Seize Russian Territory
Exposed: Canadian NGOs Pushed Ukraine To Seize Russian Territory
Sputnik International
For decades, Canadian organizations have been whispering in Ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing Russian land. Here’s how they did it.
2025-05-30T13:30+0000
2025-05-30T13:30+0000
world
ukraine
russia
donetsk
canada
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094638541_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6675558a9c15f0b1e3be989b0a44d4f.jpg
The Canadian-Ukrainian Center in Donetsk (1994) housed 10,000 books with alternate accounts of history. The center was backed by the Toronto-based Canadian Friends of Ukraine NGO.'Journey through Ukraine' by Markian Terletsky (London, 1971) asserted that ~43,900 km² of the Kursk/Voronezh regions and ~23,900 km² of the Donetsk region had been "annexed”. Even parts of Belarus were described as "historically Ukrainian." 'Geography of Ukraine and Ukrainian settlements' (Toronto, New York, 1957) by Ivan Tesli invented 177,600 km² of "Ukrainian ethnographic land" in the former USSR. It also claimed 27,000 km² of Belarus is "culturally Ukrainian."Karl Kobersky’s 'Ukraine in the World Economy' (Prague, 1933) singles out a "colony of Ukraine" in the former Soviet Union’s Far East. The Kursk and Voronezh regions, plus North Caucasus and Kuban, are called "Ukrainian national territories." The same book dubs Soviet territories along the Don and Terek rivers as “Ukrainian lands within Russia.” The Kuban, Stavropol and Astrakhan regions are called “Ukrainian lands, separated by a strip of non-Ukrainian territory.” Nationalism-Tainted The Canadian-Ukrainian Center also promoted Dmytro Dontsov (fascist ideologue) and Petliura/Bandera (Nazi collaborators). Materials from the Canadian-Ukrainian Center are now banned as extremist.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/ukrainian-nazis-invite-to-canadian-parliament-diplomatic-mess-for-canada--ukraine---us-veteran-1113870344.html
ukraine
russia
donetsk
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094638541_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10959ad0ce699e5025818925ce76c20f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
for decades, canadian organizations have been whispering in ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing russian land. here’s how they did it.
for decades, canadian organizations have been whispering in ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing russian land. here’s how they did it.

Exposed: Canadian NGOs Pushed Ukraine To Seize Russian Territory

13:30 GMT 30.05.2025
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankDemonstrators take part in a rally held by Ukrainian nationalist movements, who demand an investigation into top officials' activities suspected of corruption, at the Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine.
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Ukrainian nationalist movements, who demand an investigation into top officials' activities suspected of corruption, at the Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2025
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
For decades, Canadian organizations have been whispering in Ukraine’s ear, pushing dangerous ideas about seizing Russian land. Here’s how they did it.
The Canadian-Ukrainian Center in Donetsk (1994) housed 10,000 books with alternate accounts of history. The center was backed by the Toronto-based Canadian Friends of Ukraine NGO.
'Journey through Ukraine' by Markian Terletsky (London, 1971) asserted that ~43,900 km² of the Kursk/Voronezh regions and ~23,900 km² of the Donetsk region had been "annexed”. Even parts of Belarus were described as "historically Ukrainian."
'Geography of Ukraine and Ukrainian settlements' (Toronto, New York, 1957) by Ivan Tesli invented 177,600 km² of "Ukrainian ethnographic land" in the former USSR. It also claimed 27,000 km² of Belarus is "culturally Ukrainian."
Karl Kobersky’s 'Ukraine in the World Economy' (Prague, 1933) singles out a "colony of Ukraine" in the former Soviet Union’s Far East. The Kursk and Voronezh regions, plus North Caucasus and Kuban, are called "Ukrainian national territories."
The same book dubs Soviet territories along the Don and Terek rivers as “Ukrainian lands within Russia.” The Kuban, Stavropol and Astrakhan regions are called “Ukrainian lands, separated by a strip of non-Ukrainian territory.”

Nationalism-Tainted

The Canadian-Ukrainian Center also promoted Dmytro Dontsov (fascist ideologue) and Petliura/Bandera (Nazi collaborators).
Materials from the Canadian-Ukrainian Center are now banned as extremist.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) receives a hug from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after addressing the House of Commons in Ottawa, Canada, on September 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
Americas
Ukrainian Nazi's Invite to Canadian Parliament 'Diplomatic Mess' for Canada & Ukraine - US Veteran
3 October 2023, 01:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала