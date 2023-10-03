https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/ukrainian-nazis-invite-to-canadian-parliament-diplomatic-mess-for-canada--ukraine---us-veteran-1113870344.html

Ukrainian Nazi's Invite to Canadian Parliament 'Diplomatic Mess' for Canada & Ukraine - US Veteran

Ukrainian Nazi's Invite to Canadian Parliament 'Diplomatic Mess' for Canada & Ukraine - US Veteran

Celebrating Ukrainian Nazi Yaroslav Hunka at the Canadian Parliament represents a diplomatic mess for the county’s government and for Ukraine, US World War II veteran Frank Cohn told Sputnik.

"The invitation of the 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi to the Canadian Parliament was certainly a diplomatic mess and probably meant to be such by the speaker who must have wanted to embarrass [Canadian Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau," Cohn said. Cohn, who was born in a Jewish family in Germany in 1923 and escaped the Hitler regime 15 years later, expressed confidence that this situation was an "intentional stab at Ukraine." He also pointed out that it supported Russia’s position about a "Nazi-oriented government" in Kiev. The US veteran questioned if the Canadian parliamentarians, who met Hunka with ovations, were aware of his background or just invited him as a regular individual with Ukrainian heritage. "If they knew the truth, Trudeau is in real trouble and there were certainly antisemitic vibes," he said. Antisemitism 'Well-Grounded' in US, Problem Has No Easy AnswerAntisemitism has strong roots in the United States and Canada and represents a serious problem with no easy answers, the US World War II veteran further told Sputnik."Of course, antisemitism is well grounded in the American scene and always has been," Cohn admitted.He emphasized that the horrors of the Holocaust during World War II forced antisemitic individuals to keep silent for many years after Hitler’s defeat in 1945. However, in the years since, Holocaust denial has increased among the new generations due to a lack of knowledge about what happened.Cohn, a German-born Jew who fled the country in 1938 amid anti-Jewish violence, emphasized that antisemitism has gained a lot of support, which has become a growing problem.The veteran also warned about the danger of the start of "another Holocaust." He expressed confidence that those supporting antisemitic groups can be found among Democratic leftists and Republican rightists in the US."What can be done with them? Initially - nothing. Speech is cheap. But as soon as anyone of these starts to use physical force, the prosecution must seek the steepest permitted penalties," he said.However, Cohn warned that these efforts will take a long time, and American society may face many problems before seeing daylight.

