Hackers Gain Access to White House Chief of Staff's Personal Contacts
Hackers Gain Access to White House Chief of Staff's Personal Contacts
Sputnik International
Hackers gained access to cellphone contacts of the White House Chief of Staff and close ally of US President Donald Trump, Susie Wiles, and contacted congressmen and corporate executives on her behalf, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.
Susie Wiles' personal phone was hacked, not a government one, the report said. At the same time, the FBI does not believe that a foreign state could be behind the attack, the report added. Some lawmakers became aware that the messages were suspicious when the impostor began asking questions about US President Donald Trump that Wiles should have known the answers to, the report read, adding that in one case, the hackers requested a cash transfer. In addition, the messages reportedly contained grammatical errors and were more formal than Wiles typically communicates.
05:47 GMT 30.05.2025
Susie Wiles with Donald Trump
Hackers gained access to cellphone contacts of the White House Chief of Staff and close ally of US President Donald Trump, Susie Wiles, and contacted congressmen and corporate executives on her behalf, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.
Susie Wiles' personal phone was hacked, not a government one, the report said. At the same time, the FBI does not believe that a foreign state could be behind the attack, the report added.
Some lawmakers became aware that the messages were suspicious when the impostor began asking questions about US President Donald Trump that Wiles should have known the answers to, the report read, adding that in one case, the hackers requested a cash transfer. In addition, the messages reportedly contained grammatical errors and were more formal than Wiles typically communicates.
