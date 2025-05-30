https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russia-hopes-ukraine-to-take-istanbul-talks-seriously---foreign-ministry-1122155398.html

Russia Hopes Ukraine to Take Istanbul Talks Seriously - Foreign Ministry

Russia Hopes Ukraine to Take Istanbul Talks Seriously - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia hopes that the Ukrainian government will take the Istanbul talks seriously and use the opportunity to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday.

2025-05-30T04:33+0000

2025-05-30T04:33+0000

2025-05-30T04:33+0000

world

ukraine crisis

russia

ukraine

istanbul

ukrainian conflict

peace negotiations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_0:80:3355:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_c86d5b6c26ce8ce960c0c884a9af8573.jpg

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian delegation is ready to present the Ukrainian side with a memorandum on the settlement during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2. At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russia has not yet received a response from Ukraine to its proposal to hold talks in Istanbul on Monday. He noted that "the meeting of representatives of Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul allowed them to agree on a number of practical steps for settlement."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/russia-awaits-ukraines-reply-on-istanbul-talks--kremlin---1122151954.html

russia

ukraine

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

istanbul talks, peace talks, peace summit, peace deal, peace agreement, russia-ukraine war, russia-ukraine peace, russia-ukraine negotiations, russia-ukraine talks, ban on negotiations, ukraine loses, zelensky loses, ceasefire talks, peace settlement