Russia Hopes Ukraine to Take Istanbul Talks Seriously - Foreign Ministry
Russia hopes that the Ukrainian government will take the Istanbul talks seriously and use the opportunity to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday.
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian delegation is ready to present the Ukrainian side with a memorandum on the settlement during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2. At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russia has not yet received a response from Ukraine to its proposal to hold talks in Istanbul on Monday. He noted that "the meeting of representatives of Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul allowed them to agree on a number of practical steps for settlement."
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that the Ukrainian government will take the Istanbul talks seriously and use the opportunity to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday.
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian delegation is ready to present the Ukrainian side with a memorandum on the settlement during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2. At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russia has not yet received a response from Ukraine to its proposal to hold talks in Istanbul on Monday.
"Russia is interested in a speedy settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. This was once again confirmed by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, who on May 10 put forward an initiative to resume direct talks with Kiev, interrupted in the spring of 2022," Rudenko said at the 10th International Conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era."
He noted that "the meeting of representatives of Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul allowed them to agree on a number of practical steps for settlement."
"We hope that Kiev will take these negotiations seriously this time and take advantage of the opportunity to achieve a peaceful solution to the crisis," Rudenko noted.