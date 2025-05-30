International
Ukraine's memorandum on the settlement of the conflict includes the provisions for a ceasefire on land, at sea, in the sky and for its monitoring by international partners, The New York Times reported on Friday.
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian delegation is ready to present the Ukrainian side with a memorandum on the settlement during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2. At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russia has not yet received a response from Ukraine to its proposal to hold talks in Istanbul on Monday.
Ukraine's Memorandum Includes Provisions for Ceasefire, Monitoring by Int'l Partners - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's memorandum on the settlement of the conflict includes the provisions for a ceasefire on land, at sea, in the sky and for its monitoring by international partners, The New York Times reported on Friday.
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian delegation is ready to present the Ukrainian side with a memorandum on the settlement during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2.
At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russia has not yet received a response from Ukraine to its proposal to hold talks in Istanbul on Monday.
