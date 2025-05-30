International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/vucic-putin-discussed-reports-of-serbian-arms-supply-to-ukraine-on-may-9--serbian-president-1122155261.html
Vucic, Putin Discussed Reports of Serbian Arms Supply to Ukraine on May 9 — Serbian President
Vucic, Putin Discussed Reports of Serbian Arms Supply to Ukraine on May 9 — Serbian President
Sputnik International
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that his conversation with Putin included reports of Serbian arms shipments to Ukraine.
2025-05-30T04:28+0000
2025-05-30T04:28+0000
world
ukraine crisis
aleksandar vucic
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
serbia
weapons
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106014/25/1060142513_0:277:3147:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1d294a320f1eb969fa56f07cada6e4e4.jpg
“I would not disclose the details of our conversation. Here, we have formed a working group together with our Russian partners to establish the facts,” Vucic said.Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence reported that Serbian arms manufacturers had sent hundreds of thousands of artillery and MLRS shells, plus a million small arms rounds, to Ukraine — despite Belgrade’s declared neutrality.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/serbian-defense-enterprises-supply-ammo-to-kiev-contrary-to-neutrality---russian-intel-1122152726.html
ukraine
russia
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106014/25/1060142513_418:0:3147:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_edb6ac46645fd96c6217e69471324a38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato's proxy war, serbian weapons, vucic-putin talks, vucic-putin relations, vucic-putin negotiations, serbia-russia relations, weaposn for ukraine, nato proxy war
nato's proxy war, serbian weapons, vucic-putin talks, vucic-putin relations, vucic-putin negotiations, serbia-russia relations, weaposn for ukraine, nato proxy war

Vucic, Putin Discussed Reports of Serbian Arms Supply to Ukraine on May 9 — Serbian President

04:28 GMT 30.05.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a joint press statement following Russian-Serbian talks. File photo.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a joint press statement following Russian-Serbian talks. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that his conversation with Putin included reports of Serbian arms shipments to Ukraine.
“I would not disclose the details of our conversation. Here, we have formed a working group together with our Russian partners to establish the facts,” Vucic said.
“I will give instructions that, where there is suspicion of abuse in connection with the end user and the shipment of weapons to the front, and this is confirmed, such contracts should not be implemented, as I have already done in relation to the Yugoimport SDPR company, with which the contracts were the largest,” he added.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence reported that Serbian arms manufacturers had sent hundreds of thousands of artillery and MLRS shells, plus a million small arms rounds, to Ukraine — despite Belgrade’s declared neutrality.
Serbian military and armored vehicles near the road between the village of Raska and the Yarine checkpoint on the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Serbian Defense Enterprises Supply Ammo to Ukraine Contrary to 'Neutrality' - Russian Intel
Yesterday, 11:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала