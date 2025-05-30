https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/vucic-putin-discussed-reports-of-serbian-arms-supply-to-ukraine-on-may-9--serbian-president-1122155261.html
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that his conversation with Putin included reports of Serbian arms shipments to Ukraine.
"I would not disclose the details of our conversation. Here, we have formed a working group together with our Russian partners to establish the facts," Vucic said.Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence reported that Serbian arms manufacturers had sent hundreds of thousands of artillery and MLRS shells, plus a million small arms rounds, to Ukraine — despite Belgrade's declared neutrality.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that his conversation with Putin included reports of Serbian arms shipments to Ukraine.
“I would not disclose the details of our conversation. Here, we have formed a working group together with our Russian partners to establish the facts,” Vucic said.
“I will give instructions that, where there is suspicion of abuse in connection with the end user and the shipment of weapons to the front, and this is confirmed, such contracts should not be implemented, as I have already done in relation to the Yugoimport SDPR company, with which the contracts were the largest,” he added.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence reported that Serbian arms manufacturers had sent hundreds of thousands of artillery and MLRS shells, plus a million small arms rounds, to Ukraine — despite Belgrade’s declared neutrality.