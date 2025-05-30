https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/vucic-putin-discussed-reports-of-serbian-arms-supply-to-ukraine-on-may-9--serbian-president-1122155261.html

Vucic, Putin Discussed Reports of Serbian Arms Supply to Ukraine on May 9 — Serbian President

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that his conversation with Putin included reports of Serbian arms shipments to Ukraine.

“I would not disclose the details of our conversation. Here, we have formed a working group together with our Russian partners to establish the facts,” Vucic said.Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence reported that Serbian arms manufacturers had sent hundreds of thousands of artillery and MLRS shells, plus a million small arms rounds, to Ukraine — despite Belgrade’s declared neutrality.

