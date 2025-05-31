International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/hundreds-still-missing-304-dead-after-ukrainian-raid-on-russias-kursk-region-1122161751.html
Hundreds Still Missing, 304 Dead After Ukrainian Raid on Russia's Kursk Region
Hundreds Still Missing, 304 Dead After Ukrainian Raid on Russia's Kursk Region
Sputnik International
An estimated 576 civilians who went missing during the Ukrainian invasion in the western Russian region of Kursk in August remain unaccounted for 10 months on, the region's acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, said on Saturday.
2025-05-31T13:53+0000
2025-05-31T13:53+0000
russia
russia
kursk
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122161591_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3ea81769d7b1e424f61b3d6ae2e5e8f4.jpg
"The number of people whose whereabouts today, unfortunately, are unknown to us, stands at 576 at this moment. Of course, this is a very large number, but at the same time, it is accurate. It was compiled from a number of sources because, when forming our register, we based it on data from all relevant agencies," Khinshtein told reporters. Khinshtein held a working group meeting on the aftermath of the Ukrainian invasion and the mass disappearance of civilians, including four children. He estimated that of the 2,287 people reported missing after the invasion 1,290 had been found and the whereabouts of another 421 had been located. The governor said that 304 civilians were confirmed to have been killed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the incursion. "Unfortunately, as our settlements continue to be liberated, military personnel and investigators are finding evidence of the barbaric crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces. As of today, the death of 304 civilians has been confirmed. Most of them have been identified," he said. The evacuation of the bodies from the affected territories is ongoing, Khinshtein said. Volunteers have been assisting in the evacuation and the mapping of potential sites where more slain civilians may have been buried, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russia-establishes-buffer-zone-after-clearing-kursk-region-of-ukrainian-forces-1122125557.html
russia
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122161591_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb46b48ee15368ea062c189b1c879933.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, kursk region, ukrainian invasion, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
russia, ukraine, kursk region, ukrainian invasion, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine

Hundreds Still Missing, 304 Dead After Ukrainian Raid on Russia's Kursk Region

13:53 GMT 31.05.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA view shows a destroyed Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in Kursk region, Russia.
A view shows a destroyed Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
KURSK, Russia (Sputnik) - An estimated 576 civilians who went missing during the Ukrainian invasion in the western Russian region of Kursk in August remain unaccounted for 10 months on, the region's acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, said on Saturday.
"The number of people whose whereabouts today, unfortunately, are unknown to us, stands at 576 at this moment. Of course, this is a very large number, but at the same time, it is accurate. It was compiled from a number of sources because, when forming our register, we based it on data from all relevant agencies," Khinshtein told reporters.
Khinshtein held a working group meeting on the aftermath of the Ukrainian invasion and the mass disappearance of civilians, including four children. He estimated that of the 2,287 people reported missing after the invasion 1,290 had been found and the whereabouts of another 421 had been located.
In this photo taken on March 16, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian soldiers fire 120mm mortar towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 16, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Establishes Buffer Zone After Clearing Kursk Region of Ukrainian Forces
25 May, 09:19 GMT
The governor said that 304 civilians were confirmed to have been killed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the incursion.
"Unfortunately, as our settlements continue to be liberated, military personnel and investigators are finding evidence of the barbaric crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces. As of today, the death of 304 civilians has been confirmed. Most of them have been identified," he said.
The evacuation of the bodies from the affected territories is ongoing, Khinshtein said. Volunteers have been assisting in the evacuation and the mapping of potential sites where more slain civilians may have been buried, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала