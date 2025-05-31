https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/hundreds-still-missing-304-dead-after-ukrainian-raid-on-russias-kursk-region-1122161751.html

Hundreds Still Missing, 304 Dead After Ukrainian Raid on Russia's Kursk Region

Hundreds Still Missing, 304 Dead After Ukrainian Raid on Russia's Kursk Region

Sputnik International

An estimated 576 civilians who went missing during the Ukrainian invasion in the western Russian region of Kursk in August remain unaccounted for 10 months on, the region's acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, said on Saturday.

2025-05-31T13:53+0000

2025-05-31T13:53+0000

2025-05-31T13:53+0000

russia

russia

kursk

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122161591_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3ea81769d7b1e424f61b3d6ae2e5e8f4.jpg

"The number of people whose whereabouts today, unfortunately, are unknown to us, stands at 576 at this moment. Of course, this is a very large number, but at the same time, it is accurate. It was compiled from a number of sources because, when forming our register, we based it on data from all relevant agencies," Khinshtein told reporters. Khinshtein held a working group meeting on the aftermath of the Ukrainian invasion and the mass disappearance of civilians, including four children. He estimated that of the 2,287 people reported missing after the invasion 1,290 had been found and the whereabouts of another 421 had been located. The governor said that 304 civilians were confirmed to have been killed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the incursion. "Unfortunately, as our settlements continue to be liberated, military personnel and investigators are finding evidence of the barbaric crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces. As of today, the death of 304 civilians has been confirmed. Most of them have been identified," he said. The evacuation of the bodies from the affected territories is ongoing, Khinshtein said. Volunteers have been assisting in the evacuation and the mapping of potential sites where more slain civilians may have been buried, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russia-establishes-buffer-zone-after-clearing-kursk-region-of-ukrainian-forces-1122125557.html

russia

kursk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, kursk region, ukrainian invasion, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine