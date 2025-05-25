https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russia-establishes-buffer-zone-after-clearing-kursk-region-of-ukrainian-forces-1122125557.html
Russia Establishes Buffer Zone After Clearing Kursk Region of Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces are establishing a security zone along Russia's border after liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces, spokesman for Battlegroup Sever of Russian forces Yaroslav Yakimkin said on Sunday.
"After the liberation of the Kursk Region from the enemy, units of the Russian group of forces are carrying out a combat mission on the creation of a security zone along the state border of Russia," Yakimkin said. Over the past week alone, the Russian military took control of the Maryino and Loknya settlements in the Sumy region, the spokesman said. The Russian armed forces have also made significant advances near the city of Volchansk in the Kharkov region, Yakimkin added. "At present, the forces keep advancing every day, pushing the enemy away from the state border to create a 'sanitary zone' and ensure the safety of civilians in Russia's border regions," Yakimkin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces are establishing a security zone along Russia's border after liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces, spokesman for Battlegroup Sever of Russian forces Yaroslav Yakimkin said on Sunday.
"After the liberation of the Kursk Region from the enemy, units of the Russian group of forces are carrying out a combat mission on the creation of a security zone along the state border of Russia," Yakimkin said.
Over the past week alone, the Russian military took control of the Maryino and Loknya settlements in the Sumy region, the spokesman said. The Russian armed forces
have also made significant advances near the city of Volchansk in the Kharkov region, Yakimkin added.
"At present, the forces keep advancing every day, pushing the enemy away from the state border to create a 'sanitary zone' and ensure the safety of civilians in Russia's border regions," Yakimkin said.