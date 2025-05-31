https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/iran-slams-iaea-report-on-uranium-enrichment-as-politicized-and-biased-1122161931.html

Iran Slams IAEA Report on Uranium Enrichment as Politicized and Biased

Iran Slams IAEA Report on Uranium Enrichment as Politicized and Biased

Tehran considers the new report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) politicized and protests its contents, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier the day, a French news agency cited the IAEA as saying in a confidential "comprehensive" report that Iran had accelerated the production of uranium enriched to 60%. The UN nuclear watchdog reportedly called Tehran’s cooperation "less than satisfactory." The ministry said that Iran's military posture "leaves no room for nuclear weapons" and warned that Iran would take action against countries that might seek to misuse the IAEA report at the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting.The ministry also accused Israel of feeding the UN nuclear watchdog “unreliable, misleading” intel for its latest report — a move Tehran says violates the IAEA’s standards of professional verification.

