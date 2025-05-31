https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/iran-slams-iaea-report-on-uranium-enrichment-as-politicized-and-biased-1122161931.html
Iran Slams IAEA Report on Uranium Enrichment as Politicized and Biased
Tehran considers the new report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) politicized and protests its contents, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
Earlier the day, a French news agency cited the IAEA as saying in a confidential "comprehensive" report that Iran had accelerated the production of uranium enriched to 60%. The UN nuclear watchdog reportedly called Tehran’s cooperation "less than satisfactory." The ministry said that Iran's military posture "leaves no room for nuclear weapons" and warned that Iran would take action against countries that might seek to misuse the IAEA report at the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting.The ministry also accused Israel of feeding the UN nuclear watchdog “unreliable, misleading” intel for its latest report — a move Tehran says violates the IAEA’s standards of professional verification.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran considers the new report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) politicized and protests its contents, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
Earlier the day, a French news agency cited the IAEA as saying in a confidential "comprehensive" report that Iran had accelerated the production of uranium enriched to 60%. The UN nuclear watchdog reportedly called Tehran’s cooperation "less than satisfactory."
"Iran regrets the publication of this report, which was prepared solely for political purposes by pressuring the IAEA, and expresses its protest against its contents. This report goes beyond the duties assigned to the IAEA Director General [Rafael Grossi] and violates the professional norms governing the activities of international organizations, especially the principle of impartiality," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that Iran's military posture "leaves no room for nuclear weapons" and warned that Iran would take action against countries that might seek to misuse the IAEA report at the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting.
The ministry also accused Israel of feeding the UN nuclear watchdog “unreliable, misleading” intel for its latest report — a move Tehran says violates the IAEA’s standards of professional verification.