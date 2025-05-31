https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/israeli-military-claims-to-have-eliminated-hamas-military-wing-leader-sinwar-1122162651.html

Israeli Military Claims to Have Eliminated Hamas Military Wing Leader Sinwar

Israeli Military Claims to Have Eliminated Hamas Military Wing Leader Sinwar

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that the leader of Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip, Mohammad Sinwar, had been eliminated along with several senior members of the Palestinian movement in an airstrike on a hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.

"The IDF, in cooperation with the ISA [Israeli Security Agency], conducted a targeted operation against Hamas terrorists who were present in a command and control compound established inside underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis," the IDF wrote on Telegram."The strike was carried out through synchronized action by IAF aircraft, deploying precision-guided munitions simultaneously, targeting the underground compound where key Hamas terrorists — among them Mohammad Sinwar and Mohammad Sabaneh — had recently been present."

