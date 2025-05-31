International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/israeli-military-claims-to-have-eliminated-hamas-military-wing-leader-sinwar-1122162651.html
Israeli Military Claims to Have Eliminated Hamas Military Wing Leader Sinwar
Israeli Military Claims to Have Eliminated Hamas Military Wing Leader Sinwar
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that the leader of Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip, Mohammad Sinwar, had been eliminated along with several senior members of the Palestinian movement in an airstrike on a hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.
2025-05-31T18:38+0000
2025-05-31T18:38+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121477146_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ade1b9668ca9f62b4ff37ddfeaa25c6.jpg
"The IDF, in cooperation with the ISA [Israeli Security Agency], conducted a targeted operation against Hamas terrorists who were present in a command and control compound established inside underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis," the IDF wrote on Telegram."The strike was carried out through synchronized action by IAF aircraft, deploying precision-guided munitions simultaneously, targeting the underground compound where key Hamas terrorists — among them Mohammad Sinwar and Mohammad Sabaneh — had recently been present."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/israel-accepts-new-us-ceasefire-proposal-for-gaza-1122154261.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121477146_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec68b6fc4b5e44afaec4d50f0bd6bb5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza war, hamas leader airstrike
gaza war, hamas leader airstrike

Israeli Military Claims to Have Eliminated Hamas Military Wing Leader Sinwar

18:38 GMT 31.05.2025
© AP Photo / Mariam DaggaPalestinians walk through the rubble caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Palestinians walk through the rubble caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2025
© AP Photo / Mariam Dagga
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that the leader of Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip, Mohammad Sinwar, had been eliminated along with several senior members of the Palestinian movement in an airstrike on a hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.
"The IDF, in cooperation with the ISA [Israeli Security Agency], conducted a targeted operation against Hamas terrorists who were present in a command and control compound established inside underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
"The strike was carried out through synchronized action by IAF aircraft, deploying precision-guided munitions simultaneously, targeting the underground compound where key Hamas terrorists — among them Mohammad Sinwar and Mohammad Sabaneh — had recently been present."
Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2025
World
Israel Accepts New US Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza - Reports
29 May, 16:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала