France is not pursuing peace but is rather escalating pressure on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"France is not on the path to peace. France is on the path of increasing pressure on Russia," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. The Kremlin spokesman said it was regrettable that French President Emmanuel Macron did not understand the real state of affairs and believed that pressure could help him achieve his goals.“One can only express regret that the head of the French state does not understand the real situation,” Peskov added.Macron has repeatedly made sharply anti-Russian statements and proposals. In March, he claimed that Moscow had allegedly become a threat to France and Europe, and called for a discussion on the use of France’s nuclear weapons to protect the entire EU.The Kremlin described these remarks as extremely confrontational. It also noted that Macron failed to mention NATO’s expanding infrastructure toward Russia’s borders and Moscow’s legitimate concerns on the matter.
