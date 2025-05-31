International
The NATO bloc's staff committee had been preparing the Ukrainian armed forces' invasion of Russia's Kursk Region for over half a year, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's military-political office, Lt. Gen. Apti Alaudinov, told Sputnik.
NATO Staff Prepared Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Region for 6 Months

18:30 GMT 31.05.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA sapper of the 92th Engineer Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces inspects an area for mines and explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia.
A sapper of the 92th Engineer Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces inspects an area for mines and explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
KURSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The NATO bloc's staff committee had been preparing the Ukrainian armed forces' invasion of Russia's Kursk Region for over half a year, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's military-political office, Lt. Gen. Apti Alaudinov, told Sputnik.
"The NATO bloc's staff committee was preparing such a super operation, which in essence had to be guaranteed to be effective. They gathered all the resources that they had, all types of foreign equipment, trained fighters. They had been preparing the operation for more than half a year, with the fighters trained in the United Kingdom and in other NATO countries," Alaudinov said.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to use the territories they had temporarily captured in the Kursk region as leverage in negotiations.

"The result? As always, Russia prevailed. NATO troops suffered a decisive defeat once again on our sacred land, where the enemy tried yet again to prove something to us — and failed once more. And all in all, it seems unlikely they’ll even be able to recover from these losses," Alaudinov added.

In August of last year, Ukrainian units attempted to seize territory in the Kursk region, but their advance was halted.
In early March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the border areas of the Kursk region, and on April 26, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Vladimir Putin that the operation to liberate the region from Ukrainian militants had been completed. He noted that the army is now continuing to establish a security zone in the Sumy region.
