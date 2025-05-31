https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/nato-staff-prepared-ukrainian-invasion-of-kursk-region-for-6-months-1122162503.html

NATO Staff Prepared Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Region for 6 Months

NATO Staff Prepared Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Region for 6 Months

Sputnik International

The NATO bloc's staff committee had been preparing the Ukrainian armed forces' invasion of Russia's Kursk Region for over half a year, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's military-political office, Lt. Gen. Apti Alaudinov, told Sputnik.

2025-05-31T18:30+0000

2025-05-31T18:30+0000

2025-05-31T18:30+0000

russia

valery gerasimov

military & intelligence

russia

kursk

ukraine

nato

ukrainian armed forces

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122162343_0:127:3190:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6901600b190f31e9e0a516e8bb3dcd.jpg

"The NATO bloc's staff committee was preparing such a super operation, which in essence had to be guaranteed to be effective. They gathered all the resources that they had, all types of foreign equipment, trained fighters. They had been preparing the operation for more than half a year, with the fighters trained in the United Kingdom and in other NATO countries," Alaudinov said.The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to use the territories they had temporarily captured in the Kursk region as leverage in negotiations.In August of last year, Ukrainian units attempted to seize territory in the Kursk region, but their advance was halted.In early March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the border areas of the Kursk region, and on April 26, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Vladimir Putin that the operation to liberate the region from Ukrainian militants had been completed. He noted that the army is now continuing to establish a security zone in the Sumy region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/zelenskys-kursk-gamble-fails-as-russian-forces-secure-major-triumph-1121949517.html

russia

kursk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, ukraine, russia, kursk region