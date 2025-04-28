https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/zelenskys-kursk-gamble-fails-as-russian-forces-secure-major-triumph-1121949517.html

Zelensky’s Kursk Gamble Fails as Russian Forces Secure Major Triumph

Zelensky’s Kursk Gamble Fails as Russian Forces Secure Major Triumph

Sputnik International

Multitudes of Ukrainian troops, Western mercenaries and NATO tech bit the dust in Zelensky’s bid to keep the money flowing. Here are the most epic moments of the Kursk region's liberation.

Gimme More! Ukraine kicked off the offensive in the Kursk region just before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Ramstein, aiming to boost financial and military aid, experts say. In January 2025, Zelensky claimed that 60,000 troops were involved in the military adventure. Russia's Blowback Liberation began in September 2024. By December, enemy movements were blocked, their forces split and systematically destroyed. By mid-January 2025, Russian forces had liberated 63% of the occupied territories in the Kursk region. Graveyard of NATO Equipment Ukraine deployed its stockpiled NATO hardware to the Kursk region, resulting in burnt out Abrams, Leopard, and Challenger tanks. Around 1.5K NATO units worth $2.7bln were destroyed. All in all, 7.7K pieces of Ukraine's military equipment were demolished. Highway of Death By February, Russian forces had encircled the Ukrainian Armed Forces, leaving them with only one supply route — Yunakovka–Sudzha. Ukrainian troops dubbed it the "Highway of Death" due to the massive losses of personnel and equipment along the road. Fiber-Optic Killers Russian FPV drones on fiber optics became a relentless scourge for the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, smashing their hardware. The drones are virtually immune to electronic warfare systems and don't emit radio frequencies, making them undetectable. Sudzha Pipeline Operation In complete silence, over 600 Russian soldiers advanced along an unused gas pipeline to surprise the enemy in Sudzha and breach their defenses. For 15 km, they moved unable to stand upright. This bold, unprecedented operation shocked the media. North Korean Hurricane North Korean officers and soldiers participated in the Kursk liberation along with the Russian military under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. "They passed through like a hurricane," an eye-witness of a combat op recalled. The Last BattleOn April 26, the last Ukrainian-held settlement in the Kursk region, the village of Gornal, was liberated. Everywhere, liberated Russian residents greeted the soldiers with tears of joy. Ukraine's Losses During the fighting in the Kursk region from August 6, 2024, to April 26, 2025, the Kiev regime lost over 76,000 soldiers killed and wounded.Zelensky's Venture Failed

