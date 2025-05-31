International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-special-operation-zone-1122160462.html
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Operation Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that villages in the Sumy region and DPR were freed by its troops.
2025-05-31T10:18+0000
2025-05-31T10:18+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160966_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_3c69ebb6a8818979ce5360968092a58a.jpg
"Units of the Sever Battlegroup of forces have liberated the settlement of Vodolagi in the Sumy region as a result of decisive actions," the ministry stated.Meanwhile, fighters from the Vostok Battlegroup drove Ukrainian troops out of Novopole in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).Additionally, units of the Vostok grouping struck Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment from a mechanized brigade and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Varvarovka, Malinovka, Zheleznichnoye, and Zatishye in the Zaporozhye region.The Ukrainian army's losses included:Sever Battlegroup fighters also struck concentrations of personnel and equipment from five Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Malaya Korchakovka, Varachino, Novaya Sech, and Yunakovka in the Sumy region, as well as Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov region.Kiev's losses amounted to:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/watch-russian-forces-liberate-village-of-stroyevka-in-kharkov-region-1122152909.html
10:18 GMT 31.05.2025
"Units of the Sever Battlegroup of forces have liberated the settlement of Vodolagi in the Sumy region as a result of decisive actions," the ministry stated.
Meanwhile, fighters from the Vostok Battlegroup drove Ukrainian troops out of Novopole in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Additionally, units of the Vostok grouping struck Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment from a mechanized brigade and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Varvarovka, Malinovka, Zheleznichnoye, and Zatishye in the Zaporozhye region.
The Ukrainian army's losses included:
up to 185 soldiers;
two armored fighting vehicles;
eight other vehicles;
one electronic warfare station.
Sever Battlegroup fighters also struck concentrations of personnel and equipment from five Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Malaya Korchakovka, Varachino, Novaya Sech, and Yunakovka in the Sumy region, as well as Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov region.
Kiev's losses amounted to:
over 225 soldiers;
two tanks;
four armored fighting vehicles;
six vehicles;
four field artillery pieces.
Russian forces also destroyed three ammunition depots.
