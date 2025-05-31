https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-special-operation-zone-1122160462.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Operation Zone

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Operation Zone

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that villages in the Sumy region and DPR were freed by its troops.

2025-05-31T10:18+0000

2025-05-31T10:18+0000

2025-05-31T10:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160966_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_3c69ebb6a8818979ce5360968092a58a.jpg

"Units of the Sever Battlegroup of forces have liberated the settlement of Vodolagi in the Sumy region as a result of decisive actions," the ministry stated.Meanwhile, fighters from the Vostok Battlegroup drove Ukrainian troops out of Novopole in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).Additionally, units of the Vostok grouping struck Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment from a mechanized brigade and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Varvarovka, Malinovka, Zheleznichnoye, and Zatishye in the Zaporozhye region.The Ukrainian army's losses included:Sever Battlegroup fighters also struck concentrations of personnel and equipment from five Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Malaya Korchakovka, Varachino, Novaya Sech, and Yunakovka in the Sumy region, as well as Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov region.Kiev's losses amounted to:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/watch-russian-forces-liberate-village-of-stroyevka-in-kharkov-region-1122152909.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrianian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine