https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/russian-iskander-strike-takes-out-two-us-made-himars-and-ammo-in-sumy-1122160849.html

Russian Iskander Strike Takes Out Two US-Made HIMARS and Ammo in Sumy

Russian troops destroyed two US-made HIMARS launchers in Ukraine’s Sumy region with an Iskander missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and their accompanying munitions were destroyed by a strike from an Iskander operational-tactical missile system in the Sumy region," the ministry's briefing stated.It was also noted that operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, and artillery of Russian Armed Forces groupings targeted warehouses containing rocket and artillery weapons, ammunition, and fuel; facilities producing strike drones; drone storage sites; and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian Armed Forces units."Air defense systems shot down 169 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.

