International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/uk-rules-out-deploying-hms-prince-of-wales-to-ukraine-conflict-1122162051.html
UK Rules Out Deploying HMS Prince of Wales to Ukraine Conflict
UK Rules Out Deploying HMS Prince of Wales to Ukraine Conflict
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom has no plans to redeploy the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier from the Indo-Pacific region to Europe for involvement in the Ukraine conflict, UK Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin said on Saturday.
2025-05-31T17:03+0000
2025-05-31T17:03+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391757_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef01f898d2fde232dad3bfdcd70b8924.jpg
"We have no plans to use our aircraft carrier in the Russia-Ukraine context. And I do not think that we have any expectation that [the] Russia-Ukraine [conflict] is going to suddenly erupt into something that is pressing us with our aircraft carrier," Radakin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore. The admiral commented on media reports that claimed the United States was dissatisfied with London's decision to send the royal navy's flagship to the Indo-Pacific region. HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth in April to participate in the large-scale Operation Highmast, during which the aircraft carrier strike group will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, the strike group will make port calls in the Indian Ocean alongside military forces from the US, India, Singapore and Malaysia. UK forces will take part in Exercise Talisman Sabre near Australia alongside 19 other allies, followed by joint training with Japan's self-defense forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/uk-helping-ukraines-navy-to-constrain-russias-fleet-in-black-sea---russian-ambassador-1122115634.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391757_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1466f4a6c5a98d5b8d69b149032ceb2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, british army, hms prince of wales, ukraine, ukrainian conflict, black sea
uk, british army, hms prince of wales, ukraine, ukrainian conflict, black sea

UK Rules Out Deploying HMS Prince of Wales to Ukraine Conflict

17:03 GMT 31.05.2025
© AP Photo / Steve ParsonsThe new British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Portsmouth Naval Base after its first sea trials, in Portsmouth, southern England, Saturday Nov. 16, 2019
The new British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Portsmouth Naval Base after its first sea trials, in Portsmouth, southern England, Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2025
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has no plans to redeploy the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier from the Indo-Pacific region to Europe for involvement in the Ukraine conflict, UK Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin said on Saturday.
"We have no plans to use our aircraft carrier in the Russia-Ukraine context. And I do not think that we have any expectation that [the] Russia-Ukraine [conflict] is going to suddenly erupt into something that is pressing us with our aircraft carrier," Radakin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
The admiral commented on media reports that claimed the United States was dissatisfied with London's decision to send the royal navy's flagship to the Indo-Pacific region.
A crew member uses a water hose onboard Britain's Royal Navy warship HMS Westminster in Gibraltar, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013 after the ship arrived for what Britain's government said was a planned naval exercise in the Mediterranean - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK Helping Ukraine's Navy to Constrain Russia's Fleet in Black Sea - Russian Ambassador
23 May, 09:43 GMT
HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth in April to participate in the large-scale Operation Highmast, during which the aircraft carrier strike group will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, the strike group will make port calls in the Indian Ocean alongside military forces from the US, India, Singapore and Malaysia. UK forces will take part in Exercise Talisman Sabre near Australia alongside 19 other allies, followed by joint training with Japan's self-defense forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала