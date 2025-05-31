https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/uk-rules-out-deploying-hms-prince-of-wales-to-ukraine-conflict-1122162051.html

UK Rules Out Deploying HMS Prince of Wales to Ukraine Conflict

The United Kingdom has no plans to redeploy the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier from the Indo-Pacific region to Europe for involvement in the Ukraine conflict, UK Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin said on Saturday.

"We have no plans to use our aircraft carrier in the Russia-Ukraine context. And I do not think that we have any expectation that [the] Russia-Ukraine [conflict] is going to suddenly erupt into something that is pressing us with our aircraft carrier," Radakin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore. The admiral commented on media reports that claimed the United States was dissatisfied with London's decision to send the royal navy's flagship to the Indo-Pacific region. HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth in April to participate in the large-scale Operation Highmast, during which the aircraft carrier strike group will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, the strike group will make port calls in the Indian Ocean alongside military forces from the US, India, Singapore and Malaysia. UK forces will take part in Exercise Talisman Sabre near Australia alongside 19 other allies, followed by joint training with Japan's self-defense forces.

