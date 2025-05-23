https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/uk-helping-ukraines-navy-to-constrain-russias-fleet-in-black-sea---russian-ambassador-1122115634.html
UK Helping Ukraine's Navy to Constrain Russia's Fleet in Black Sea - Russian Ambassador
The United Kingdom has been and continues strengthening the Ukrainian navy in order to curb the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
russia's special operation in ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
russian black sea fleet
andrei kelin
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir medinsky
ukrainian crisis
In 2021, the UK offered to build a batch of eight missile boats for Ukraine. That same year, Kiev announced its intention to build naval bases near the cities of Ochakov in the Nikolayev region and Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye region on the shores of the Black and Azov seas. Prior to that London and Kiev signed an agreement on providing Ukraine with a loan worth 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to finance contracts for the purchase of arms and construction of naval infrastructure. In 2023, the UK declared its intention to give Ukraine 23 military boats or raid operations and 20 Viking amphibious vehicles. In 2024, London gave Kiev two minesweepers. He also said that the UK, France and Germany control Volodymyr Zelensky by catering to his wishes against the background of talks in Istanbul and protecting him from the dissatisfaction of the United States. All this gives him a sense of impunity for his actions. The Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul on May 16 lasted almost two hours. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, announced a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow and Kiev agreed to present their visions of a possible future ceasefire. During the talks, the Ukrainian side requested a meeting of the heads of state, and Russia took this into account. Medinsky also stated Russia's readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has been and continues strengthening the Ukrainian navy in order to curb the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The UK has always been doing it, long before the beginning of the special military operation. This way London tries to curb Russia's Black Sea Fleet, although the balance of power in this region is heavily in our favor," Kelin said, commenting on the role of the UK in strengthening of Kiev's naval capabilities.
In 2021, the UK offered to build a batch of eight missile
boats for Ukraine. That same year, Kiev announced its intention to build naval bases near the cities of Ochakov in the Nikolayev region and Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye region on the shores of the Black and Azov seas. Prior to that London and Kiev signed an agreement on providing Ukraine with a loan worth 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to finance contracts for the purchase of arms and construction of naval infrastructure. In 2023, the UK declared its intention to give Ukraine 23 military boats or raid operations and 20 Viking amphibious vehicles. In 2024, London gave Kiev two minesweepers.
"After the beginning of the special military operation London continued to supply Kiev with anti-ship missiles and helped create fleets of unmanned boats. And the fact that British specialists were involved in planning Ukrainian forces' operations in the Black Sea gained wide publicity, including in the UK press. Moreover, this area of cooperation is identified as a promising one in a famous paper on a certain centennial partnership between the UK and Ukraine," Kelin said.
He also said that the UK, France and Germany control Volodymyr Zelensky by catering to his wishes against the background of talks in Istanbul and protecting him from the dissatisfaction of the United States
. All this gives him a sense of impunity for his actions.
The Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul on May 16 lasted almost two hours. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, announced a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow and Kiev agreed to present their visions of a possible future ceasefire. During the talks, the Ukrainian side requested a meeting of the heads of state, and Russia took this into account. Medinsky also stated Russia's readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine.