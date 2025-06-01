https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/bridge-collapses-disrupt-rail-traffic-in-russias-bryansk--kursk-regions-seven-dead-and-66-injured-1122163963.html

Bridge Collapses Disrupt Rail Traffic in Russia's Bryansk & Kursk Regions: Seven Dead and 66 Injured

In the Bryansk region, a section of a road bridge collapsed onto a passing passenger train. Seven people were killed and 66 were injured. The bridge was blown... 01.06.2025, Sputnik International

What HappenedA passenger train traveling from Klimovo, Bryansk region, to Moscow was passing under a bridge on the A-240 federal highway when a span of the bridge collapsed directly onto the train. The impact damaged the locomotive and several railcars, causing a derailment.The train was carrying 388 passengers. Authorities confirmed that seven people were killed, including the train driver. Sixty-six people were injured, 47 of whom were hospitalized, with three in critical condition. Among the injured were two children, including a 5- to 6-month-old baby in a serious condition. A truck driver transporting Miratorg products across the bridge also sustained injuries in the collapse.Cause of the CollapseThe cause of the incident is being investigated.Rescue and Recovery OperationsEmergency services responded immediately. Around 180 personnel and 60 units of equipment were deployed to the site. Rescuers worked through the night, clearing the damaged railcars and searching for survivors. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), priority efforts were focused on search and extraction.By morning, repair teams had started clearing the tracks. Two recovery trains and engineering units were dispatched to remove bridge fragments and restore the railway.Second Incident: Freight Train Derailed in Kursk RegionJust hours later, on June 1, a second railway incident occurred in the Kursk region. Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported that a railway bridge on the Trosna–Kalinovka road collapsed as a freight locomotive was crossing it.Details of the Kursk IncidentThe bridge collapsed around 3:00 AM local time, causing the locomotive and three empty freight cars to derail and fall onto the highway below. A fire broke out in one of the locomotive sections but was later extinguished.Three railway workers were injured, including the train operator, who suffered leg injuries.Putin Briefed by Bryansk Governor, Russian Railways CEO on Train IncidentsRussian President Vladimir Putin was briefed over the phone on the train incident in the Bryansk region by Governor Alexander Bogomaz and Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.Peskov added that Putin received reports throughout the night from the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Ministry of Emergency Situations regarding rail incidents involving trains in Bryansk and Kursk regions."Russian President Vladimir Putin received reports all night from the FSB and EMERCOM about the train incidents in the Kursk and Bryansk regions," Peskov said.

