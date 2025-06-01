Bridge Collapses Disrupt Rail Traffic in Russia's Bryansk & Kursk Regions: Seven Dead and 66 Injured
09:33 GMT 01.06.2025 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 01.06.2025)
A damaged truck is lifted after passenger train No 86 from Klimov to Moscow derailed due to the collapse of the bridge in Vygonichsky district of Bryansk region, Russia.
© Sputnik/
In the Bryansk region, a section of a road bridge collapsed onto a passing passenger train. Seven people were killed and 66 were injured. The bridge was blown up, the regional governor said. Another bridge was also blown up in the Kursk region, where a train fell onto a roadway.
What Happened
A passenger train traveling from Klimovo, Bryansk region, to Moscow was passing under a bridge on the A-240 federal highway when a span of the bridge collapsed directly onto the train. The impact damaged the locomotive and several railcars, causing a derailment.
The train was carrying 388 passengers. Authorities confirmed that seven people were killed, including the train driver. Sixty-six people were injured, 47 of whom were hospitalized, with three in critical condition. Among the injured were two children, including a 5- to 6-month-old baby in a serious condition. A truck driver transporting Miratorg products across the bridge also sustained injuries in the collapse.
Cause of the Collapse
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
Earlier in the day, Russia’s state railway company RZD stated that the bridge span collapsed as a result of "unauthorized interference in transport operations."
Investigators confirmed that debris from an explosion brought down the bridge onto the train.
Bryansk Governor Alezandr Bogomaz later stated that the bridge had been intentionally blown up.
Rescue and Recovery Operations
Emergency services responded immediately. Around 180 personnel and 60 units of equipment were deployed to the site. Rescuers worked through the night, clearing the damaged railcars and searching for survivors. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), priority efforts were focused on search and extraction.
By morning, repair teams had started clearing the tracks. Two recovery trains and engineering units were dispatched to remove bridge fragments and restore the railway.
Second Incident: Freight Train Derailed in Kursk Region
Just hours later, on June 1, a second railway incident occurred in the Kursk region. Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported that a railway bridge on the Trosna–Kalinovka road collapsed as a freight locomotive was crossing it.
Details of the Kursk Incident
The bridge collapsed around 3:00 AM local time, causing the locomotive and three empty freight cars to derail and fall onto the highway below. A fire broke out in one of the locomotive sections but was later extinguished.
Three railway workers were injured, including the train operator, who suffered leg injuries.
Putin Briefed by Bryansk Governor, Russian Railways CEO on Train Incidents
Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed over the phone on the train incident in the Bryansk region by Governor Alexander Bogomaz and Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, and the head of Russian Railways, Oleg Belozerov... The head of state listened to reports on measures being taken in response to the rail incident," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Peskov added that Putin received reports throughout the night from the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Ministry of Emergency Situations regarding rail incidents involving trains in Bryansk and Kursk regions.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin received reports all night from the FSB and EMERCOM about the train incidents in the Kursk and Bryansk regions," Peskov said.