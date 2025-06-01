https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/iskander-strikes-smash-ukrainian-drone-hubs-in-sumy-region-as-russian-forces-liberate-alekseyevka-1122165510.html

Iskander Strikes Smash Ukrainian Drone Hubs in Sumy Region as Russian Forces Liberate Alekseyevka

A Russian Iskander-M tactical missile system struck Ukrainian Armed Forces' mobile drone launch and control stations near the settlement of Krolevets in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of the missile strike, two vehicles equipped with mobile drone launch and control stations, along with their crews, were hit. Objective control systems also recorded fires among UAVs prepared for launch, followed by detonation of their warheads," the statement said.Additionally, an Iskander-M missile strike targeted a position of long-range drone launchers in Chuguyev, Kharkov region.According to objective monitoring data, the precision strike destroyed six drone launchers, eight vehicles, and around 30 kamikaze drones that had been prepared for deployment by Ukrainian nationalists.Furthermore, the Russian Army has liberated the settlement of Alekseyevka in the Sumy region, the Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.Russian Battlegroups Inflict Heavy Losses on Ukrainian ForcesYug BattlegroupCasualties inflicted: Up to 280 Ukrainian troopsTargets engaged: Mechanized, assault, airmobile, and territorial defense brigadesLocations: Nelepovka, Seversk, Serebryanka, Klevan-Byk, Konstantinovka, Ivanopolie, Dyleyevka (DPR)Destroyed equipment:Strategic gains: Improved frontline positionsVostok BattlegroupCasualties inflicted: Up to 280 troopsKey strikes: EW station and four ammo depots destroyedEquipment losses for Ukraine:Sever BattlegroupCasualties inflicted: Over 200 troopsUnits targeted: three mechanized, three airborne assault, one ranger brigade, one assault regiment, two territorial defense brigadesLocations: Andreyevka, Pavlovka, Mogritsa, Sadki, Ryzhevka, Korchakovka, Novaya Sech, Pisarevka, Khrapovshchina, Iskriskovshchina (Sumy region)Destroyed assets:Zapad BattlegroupCasualties inflicted: Up to 210 troopsBrigades engaged: two mechanized, one assault, one airmobile, one territorial defenseLocations: Kupyansk, Dibrova, Glushchenkovo (Kharkov), Volchiy Yar, Krasny Liman, Torskoye (DPR)Destroyed equipment:Tsentr BattlegroupCasualties inflicted: Over 510 Ukrainian troopsBrigades targeted: six mechanized, one assault, one airborne, two marine, two territorial defense, three National Guard, one Azov* special forcesLocations: Shevchenko, Poltavka, Razino, Muravka, Udachnoye, Dimitrov, Yablonovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Rusin Yar, Ulyanovka, Petrovskogo, Alekseyevka (DPR)Destroyed Equipment:Dnepr BattlegroupCasualties inflicted: Over 85 troopsTargeted brigades: two mechanized, two coastal defense, one territorial defenseLocations: Kamenka, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye), Berislav, Antonovka, Tokarevka, Sadovoye (Kherson)Destroyed Equipment:

