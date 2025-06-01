Iskander Strikes Smash Ukrainian Drone Hubs in Sumy Region as Russian Forces Liberate Alekseyevka
A Russian Iskander-M tactical missile system struck Ukrainian Armed Forces' mobile drone launch and control stations near the settlement of Krolevets in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"As a result of the missile strike, two vehicles equipped with mobile drone launch and control stations, along with their crews, were hit. Objective control systems also recorded fires among UAVs prepared for launch, followed by detonation of their warheads," the statement said.
Additionally, an Iskander-M missile strike targeted a position of long-range drone launchers in Chuguyev, Kharkov region.
According to objective monitoring data, the precision strike destroyed six drone launchers, eight vehicles, and around 30 kamikaze drones that had been prepared for deployment by Ukrainian nationalists.
Furthermore, the Russian Army has liberated the settlement of Alekseyevka in the Sumy region, the Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
"Units of the Sever Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Alekseyevka in the Sumy region through decisive actions," the military summary stated.
Russian Battlegroups Inflict Heavy Losses on Ukrainian Forces
Yug Battlegroup
Casualties inflicted: Up to 280 Ukrainian troops
Targets engaged: Mechanized, assault, airmobile, and territorial defense brigades
Locations: Nelepovka, Seversk, Serebryanka, Klevan-Byk, Konstantinovka, Ivanopolie, Dyleyevka (DPR)
Destroyed equipment:
three artillery pieces
one US-made M113 APC
one US-made HMMWV
Strategic gains: Improved frontline positions
Vostok Battlegroup
Casualties inflicted: Up to 280 troops
Key strikes: EW station and four ammo depots destroyed
Equipment losses for Ukraine:
three artillery pieces
M113 and HMMWV
Sever Battlegroup
Casualties inflicted: Over 200 troops
Units targeted: three mechanized, three airborne assault, one ranger brigade, one assault regiment, two territorial defense brigades
Locations: Andreyevka, Pavlovka, Mogritsa, Sadki, Ryzhevka, Korchakovka, Novaya Sech, Pisarevka, Khrapovshchina, Iskriskovshchina (Sumy region)
Destroyed assets:
one APC
five artillery pieces
one EW station
Zapad Battlegroup
Casualties inflicted: Up to 210 troops
Brigades engaged: two mechanized, one assault, one airmobile, one territorial defense
Locations: Kupyansk, Dibrova, Glushchenkovo (Kharkov), Volchiy Yar, Krasny Liman, Torskoye (DPR)
Destroyed equipment:
three armored vehicles
five artillery pieces (including Polish Krab)
one EW station ("Kvertus")
three ammo depots
Tsentr Battlegroup
Casualties inflicted: Over 510 Ukrainian troops
Brigades targeted: six mechanized, one assault, one airborne, two marine, two territorial defense, three National Guard, one Azov* special forces
Locations: Shevchenko, Poltavka, Razino, Muravka, Udachnoye, Dimitrov, Yablonovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Rusin Yar, Ulyanovka, Petrovskogo, Alekseyevka (DPR)
Destroyed Equipment:
five APCs (including 3 Finnish Sisu Pasi XA-185 and 2 US M113)
one HMMWV
three artillery pieces
36D6 air radar
AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar (USA)
Dnepr Battlegroup
Casualties inflicted: Over 85 troops
Targeted brigades: two mechanized, two coastal defense, one territorial defense
Locations: Kamenka, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye), Berislav, Antonovka, Tokarevka, Sadovoye (Kherson)
Destroyed Equipment:
M777 (USA) and TRF1 (France) 155mm howitzers
two EW stations
two ammo depots