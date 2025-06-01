https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/israeli-attack-on-rafah-aid-distribution-zone-leaves-21-dead--health-ministry-1122166959.html

Israeli Attack on Rafah Aid Distribution Zone Leaves 21 Dead – Health Ministry

Israeli Attack on Rafah Aid Distribution Zone Leaves 21 Dead – Health Ministry

Sputnik International

An Israeli attack on a humanitarian aid distribution zone in the southern Gaza province of Rafah left 21 people dead and 158 others injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-06-01T15:57+0000

2025-06-01T15:57+0000

2025-06-01T15:57+0000

world

middle east

israel

gaza strip

rafah

airstrike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122166801_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b49afc663dfc113c9cf6dec617ca32fb.jpg

"According to preliminary data, the massacre carried out by the occupation forces in the humanitarian aid distribution zone in Rafah province resulted in 179 hospital admissions, including 21 dead, five in clinical death and 30 in extremely serious condition," the health ministry said in a statement. Emergency and surgical departments are overwhelmed by the high number of casualties. There is an acute shortage of surgical supplies, medications and resuscitation equipment, with the situation described as critical. On March 18, Israel announced the launch of a new offensive in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/hamas-israel-agree-to-60-day-truce-in-gaza-strip-reports-1122154465.html

israel

gaza strip

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza war, rafah airstrike, gaza strip israeli airstrike