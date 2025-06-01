https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/israeli-attack-on-rafah-aid-distribution-zone-leaves-21-dead--health-ministry-1122166959.html
Israeli Attack on Rafah Aid Distribution Zone Leaves 21 Dead – Health Ministry
An Israeli attack on a humanitarian aid distribution zone in the southern Gaza province of Rafah left 21 people dead and 158 others injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday.
"According to preliminary data, the massacre carried out by the occupation forces in the humanitarian aid distribution zone in Rafah province resulted in 179 hospital admissions, including 21 dead, five in clinical death and 30 in extremely serious condition," the health ministry said in a statement. Emergency and surgical departments are overwhelmed by the high number of casualties. There is an acute shortage of surgical supplies, medications and resuscitation equipment, with the situation described as critical. On March 18, Israel announced the launch of a new offensive in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - An Israeli attack on a humanitarian aid distribution zone in the southern Gaza province of Rafah left 21 people dead and 158 others injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday.
"According to preliminary data, the massacre carried out by the occupation forces in the humanitarian aid distribution zone in Rafah province resulted in 179 hospital admissions, including 21 dead, five in clinical death and 30 in extremely serious condition," the health ministry said in a statement.
Emergency and surgical departments are overwhelmed by the high number of casualties. There is an acute shortage of surgical supplies, medications and resuscitation equipment, with the situation described as critical.
On March 18, Israel announced the launch of a new offensive in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas.