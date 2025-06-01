https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/russian-cybersecurity-gains-traction-in-global-south-and-east--deputy-foreign-minister--1122163598.html
Russian Cybersecurity Gains Traction in Global South and East – Deputy Foreign Minister
Russian Cybersecurity Gains Traction in Global South and East – Deputy Foreign Minister
According to the senior diplomat, Russian companies are offering cybersecurity solutions that are in high demand among nations in the Global South and East.He pointed out that there have been recurring revelations about Western companies ignoring the laws of the countries in which they operate, embedding hidden "backdoors" in their products — often for the benefit of intelligence agencies — and carrying out politically motivated directives from Western governments.
Russian cybersecurity solutions have become increasingly sought after by countries in the Global South and East amid the growing discreditation of most leading Western IT firms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.
“In the field of information and communication technologies, we possess significant capabilities — from legislation and law enforcement practices to extensive experience and developments in ensuring ‘digital sovereignty,’” he said.
According to the senior diplomat, Russian companies are offering cybersecurity solutions that are in high demand among nations in the Global South and East.
“This is largely due to the fact that many leading Western IT corporations have discredited themselves,” Vershinin noted.
He pointed out that there have been recurring revelations about Western companies ignoring the laws of the countries in which they operate, embedding hidden “backdoors” in their products — often for the benefit of intelligence agencies — and carrying out politically motivated directives from Western governments.
“All of this is, of course, being noticed by our partners in developing countries, who are increasingly leaning toward supporting our depoliticized and impartial approaches and initiatives in the ICT sphere on multilateral platforms,” he emphasized.