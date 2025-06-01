https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/russian-cybersecurity-gains-traction-in-global-south-and-east--deputy-foreign-minister--1122163598.html

Russian Cybersecurity Gains Traction in Global South and East – Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian cybersecurity solutions have become increasingly sought after by countries in the Global South and East amid the growing discreditation of most leading...

According to the senior diplomat, Russian companies are offering cybersecurity solutions that are in high demand among nations in the Global South and East.He pointed out that there have been recurring revelations about Western companies ignoring the laws of the countries in which they operate, embedding hidden “backdoors” in their products — often for the benefit of intelligence agencies — and carrying out politically motivated directives from Western governments.

