Russian Lead Negotiator Medinsky Arrives in Istanbul Ahead of Talks With Ukrainians
Russian Lead Negotiator Medinsky Arrives in Istanbul Ahead of Talks With Ukrainians
Sputnik International
Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky arrived in Istanbul on Sunday where he will lead the Russian delegation at talks with the Ukrainians on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Medinsky headed the Russian delegation during the first round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks on May 16. Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the meeting between the two delegations would take place at the Ciragan Palace at 10:00 GMT on Monday.
MOSCOW, June 1 (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky arrived in Istanbul on Sunday where he will lead the Russian delegation at talks with the Ukrainians on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Medinsky headed the Russian delegation during the first round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks on May 16.
Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the meeting between the two delegations would take place at the Ciragan Palace at 10:00 GMT on Monday.
