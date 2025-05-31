https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/new-round-of-russia-ukraine-talks-could-take-place-in-erdogans-office-in-istanbul--source-1122159884.html

New Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Could Take Place in Erdogan's Office in Istanbul - Source

A new round of Russia-Ukraine talks will most likely take place in the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration in Istanbul, a source told Sputnik.

2025-05-31T04:36+0000

2025-05-31T04:36+0000

2025-05-31T04:59+0000

"Most likely, [the round will take place] again in the office in Dolmabahce," the source said. At the upcoming possible negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russia proposes exchanging memoranda on the approaches of both sides to the negotiation process, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously suggested to Ukraine resuming direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the purpose of the proposed talks with Ukraine is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests. The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul on May 15, but there were no contacts between the representatives of the two countries. The meeting took place the following day and lasted almost two hours. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, stated that Moscow and Kiev agreed to present their visions of a possible future ceasefire. Medinsky also stated Russia's readiness to continue talks with Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Russian delegation is ready to present to the Ukrainian side a memorandum on the settlement during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2. At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russia has not yet received Ukraine's response to its proposal to hold talks in Istanbul on June 2.

