Trump Sends ‘Acceptable’ Nuclear Deal Offer to Iran – White House Urges Tehran to Say Yes
Trump Sends ‘Acceptable’ Nuclear Deal Offer to Iran – White House Urges Tehran to Say Yes
10:08 GMT 01.06.2025
© Sputnik ScreenshotUS President Donald Trump signs an order on May 8, 2018, unilaterally withdrawing the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, on unsubstantiated accusations that Iran was secretly violating it and continuing nuclear bomb research.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump has made Iran a detailed and acceptable offer as part of the nuclear talks, and Tehran should accept it, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
"Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it," Leavitt said in a statement.
She added that the US administration would not comment on the details of the offer given to Tehran.
On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Oman had presented Iran with details of the US offer on the nuclear deal. According to the Iranian minister, Tehran will respond appropriately based on its national interests.
Earlier, Trump, according to Bloomberg, said that a new nuclear deal with Iran should allow the US to destroy any nuclear facilities in Iran. At the same time, he noted that, in his opinion, a deal with Iran could be concluded within the "next two weeks."
Iran and the US, with the mediation of Oman, held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier. The last of them took place in Rome on May 23. Following the talks, Araghchi announced the mechanisms proposed by Oman that could help remove obstacles to achieving progress in the talks. Such progress, the Iranian minister said, is possible in one or two rounds.
At the same time, before the fifth round, the contradictions between the parties increased. Thus, before the talks, the US demanded that Iran abandon uranium enrichment, the Iranian side rejected such demands, indicating that the parties would not be able to agree if the US insisted on Tehran abandoning uranium enrichment technology. At the same time, Iran allowed for the possibility of reducing the level of uranium enrichment, and also spoke about its readiness to allow greater control over its nuclear activities in order to demonstrate the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.
