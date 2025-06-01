https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/trump-xi-expected-to-talk-trade-next-week---white-house-1122167804.html

Trump and Xi Expected to Talk Trade Next Week Amid Rising Tensions

Trump and Xi Expected to Talk Trade Next Week Amid Rising Tensions

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to have a conversation about trade in the coming week, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.

2025-06-01T18:28+0000

2025-06-01T18:28+0000

2025-06-01T18:31+0000

world

donald trump

kevin hassett

xi jinping

trade

negotiations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107927/72/1079277296_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_cbd8ff1fccb1c147cd6ce4a3aed2229a.jpg

"President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That is our expectation," Hassett told ABC News. Hassett added that he was not certain about the specific date when Trump and Xi would have their conversation. On Friday, Trump said that he would speak with Xi to discuss trade issues between the two countries. The US president accused Beijing of having "totally" breached the tariff deal it signed with Washington earlier in May.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/chinas-unloading-of-us-treasuries-quiet-dollar-ditching-strategy-in-action-1122078262.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us china relations, us china trade, trump xi talks