https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/trump-xi-expected-to-talk-trade-next-week---white-house-1122167804.html
Trump and Xi Expected to Talk Trade Next Week Amid Rising Tensions
Trump and Xi Expected to Talk Trade Next Week Amid Rising Tensions
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to have a conversation about trade in the coming week, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.
2025-06-01T18:28+0000
2025-06-01T18:28+0000
2025-06-01T18:31+0000
world
donald trump
kevin hassett
xi jinping
trade
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107927/72/1079277296_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_cbd8ff1fccb1c147cd6ce4a3aed2229a.jpg
"President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That is our expectation," Hassett told ABC News. Hassett added that he was not certain about the specific date when Trump and Xi would have their conversation. On Friday, Trump said that he would speak with Xi to discuss trade issues between the two countries. The US president accused Beijing of having "totally" breached the tariff deal it signed with Washington earlier in May.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/chinas-unloading-of-us-treasuries-quiet-dollar-ditching-strategy-in-action-1122078262.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107927/72/1079277296_139:0:2806:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_f19f9e7b4f3e2e9b90eadad1f9536297.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us china relations, us china trade, trump xi talks
us china relations, us china trade, trump xi talks
Trump and Xi Expected to Talk Trade Next Week Amid Rising Tensions
18:28 GMT 01.06.2025 (Updated: 18:31 GMT 01.06.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to have a conversation about trade in the coming week, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.
"President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That is our expectation," Hassett told ABC News.
Hassett added that he was not certain about the specific date when Trump and Xi would have their conversation.
"I am not sure … because you never know in international relations, but my expectation is that both sides have expressed a willingness to talk," Hassett said.
On Friday, Trump said that he would speak with Xi to discuss trade issues between the two countries. The US president accused Beijing of having "totally" breached the tariff deal it signed with Washington earlier in May.