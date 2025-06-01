International
Trump and Xi Expected to Talk Trade Next Week Amid Rising Tensions
Trump and Xi Expected to Talk Trade Next Week Amid Rising Tensions
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to have a conversation about trade in the coming week, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.
"President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That is our expectation," Hassett told ABC News. Hassett added that he was not certain about the specific date when Trump and Xi would have their conversation. On Friday, Trump said that he would speak with Xi to discuss trade issues between the two countries. The US president accused Beijing of having "totally" breached the tariff deal it signed with Washington earlier in May.
Trump and Xi Expected to Talk Trade Next Week Amid Rising Tensions

18:28 GMT 01.06.2025 (Updated: 18:31 GMT 01.06.2025)
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to have a conversation about trade in the coming week, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday.
"President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That is our expectation," Hassett told ABC News.
Hassett added that he was not certain about the specific date when Trump and Xi would have their conversation.
"I am not sure … because you never know in international relations, but my expectation is that both sides have expressed a willingness to talk," Hassett said.
On Friday, Trump said that he would speak with Xi to discuss trade issues between the two countries. The US president accused Beijing of having "totally" breached the tariff deal it signed with Washington earlier in May.
