UK Eyes Nuclear-Capable US Jets in Biggest Defense Boost Since Cold War

The UK government wants to buy US fighter jets capable of using tactical nuclear weapons, in particular free-fall bombs, the Times newspaper claims.

As the newspaper notes, the purchase of the planes will be the largest UK defense expansion since the Cold War. UK Defence Secretary John Healey and the chief of general staff, Adm. Sir Tony Radakin, plan to buy US-made fighter jets capable of launching free-fall bombs of lower power than conventional nuclear bombs, the publication said. According to the newspaper, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also supported these discussions, and the UK government has allegedly held talks with the Pentagon. Senior sources have said that the UK was considering buying the Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning stealth fighter, but other types of aircraft are also being discussed, the newspaper said. Earlier, Healey said that the country would spend 3% of GDP on defense by 2034.

