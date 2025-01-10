https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/f-35s-in-greenland-us-nuclear-capable-fighters-and-russias-arctic-defense-strategy-1121403444.html
F-35s in Greenland: US Nuclear-Capable Fighters and Russia’s Arctic Defense Strategy
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stated on January 10 that the US is building airfield infrastructure for F-35 fighters in Greenland.
"[Russia] has its own countermeasures for all threats," Nikolai Kostikin, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told Sputnik, commenting on the potential deployment of F-35 stealth fighters equipped to carry B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bombs.How Could F-35s Be Used in the Arctic? The distance from Greenland to the Russian border is about 3,800 kilometers, and the prospect of operating the F-35 over such a large distance is not promising, Yuri Knutov, military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, told Sputnik. He suggested the aircraft would only conduct patrol missions. The F-35s could also monitor US airspace and protect vessels in the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Knutov said. How Could Russia Ensure Security in Its Arctic Regions? Russia is well-prepared to safeguard the NSR and adjacent Arctic territories, Knutov said:The US's New Arctic Strategy "Trump has repeatedly stated that he is ready to push Russia and China out of the Arctic. Deploying F-35s in Greenland is part of the US's preparations for Arctic penetration," Knutov said. But the Arctic has traditionally been a zone of Russian interest, Kostikin noted. Trump's rhetoric "reflects the contours of the new US policy, shaped by the resilience of Russian troops on the frontlines in Ukraine," Kostikin argued.
"[Russia] has its own countermeasures for all threats,"
Nikolai Kostikin, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told Sputnik, commenting on the potential deployment of F-35 stealth fighters
equipped to carry B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bombs.
How Could F-35s Be Used in the Arctic?
The distance from Greenland
to the Russian border is about 3,800 kilometers, and the prospect of operating the F-35
over such a large distance is not promising, Yuri Knutov, military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, told Sputnik.
He suggested the aircraft would only conduct patrol missions. The F-35s could also monitor US airspace and protect vessels in the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Knutov said.
How Could Russia Ensure Security in Its Arctic Regions?
Russia is well-prepared to safeguard the NSR and adjacent Arctic
territories, Knutov said:
Russia's Northern Fleet, based in Murmansk, Severomorsk and other locations, can destroy enemy aircraft including F-35s
Russian military bases along the NSR, especially Trilistnik, enable round-the-clock air and maritime monitoring and defense operations
Russian ground and air forces are specifically trained for Arctic combat operations
Oniks, Kalibr, Zircon and Kinzhal missiles can be deployed to counter potential threats
The US's New Arctic Strategy
"Trump has repeatedly stated that he is ready to push Russia and China out of the Arctic. Deploying F-35s in Greenland is part of the US's preparations for Arctic penetration," Knutov said.
But the Arctic has traditionally been a zone of Russian interest, Kostikin noted.
Trump's rhetoric "reflects the contours of the new US policy, shaped by the resilience of Russian troops on the frontlines in Ukraine," Kostikin argued.
"Russia has shown its resolve and determination to defend its own interests," he concluded.