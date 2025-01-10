https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/f-35s-in-greenland-us-nuclear-capable-fighters-and-russias-arctic-defense-strategy-1121403444.html

F-35s in Greenland: US Nuclear-Capable Fighters and Russia’s Arctic Defense Strategy

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stated on January 10 that the US is building airfield infrastructure for F-35 fighters in Greenland.

"[Russia] has its own countermeasures for all threats," Nikolai Kostikin, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told Sputnik, commenting on the potential deployment of F-35 stealth fighters equipped to carry B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bombs.How Could F-35s Be Used in the Arctic? The distance from Greenland to the Russian border is about 3,800 kilometers, and the prospect of operating the F-35 over such a large distance is not promising, Yuri Knutov, military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, told Sputnik. He suggested the aircraft would only conduct patrol missions. The F-35s could also monitor US airspace and protect vessels in the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Knutov said. How Could Russia Ensure Security in Its Arctic Regions? Russia is well-prepared to safeguard the NSR and adjacent Arctic territories, Knutov said:The US's New Arctic Strategy "Trump has repeatedly stated that he is ready to push Russia and China out of the Arctic. Deploying F-35s in Greenland is part of the US's preparations for Arctic penetration," Knutov said. But the Arctic has traditionally been a zone of Russian interest, Kostikin noted. Trump's rhetoric "reflects the contours of the new US policy, shaped by the resilience of Russian troops on the frontlines in Ukraine," Kostikin argued.

