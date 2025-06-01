https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/ukraine-launches-fpv-drone-attacks-on-airfields-in-five-regions---russian-mod-1122166240.html

Ukraine Launches FPV Drone Terror Attacks on Airfields in Five Russian Regions - Russian MoD

All of Kiev’s terrorist attacks on airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported.

On June 1, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using first-person view (FPV) drones targeting airfields in Russia's Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. Fires that broke out as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions have been extinguished, with no casualties among military or civilian personnel, the Russian MoD added.The ministry noted that FPV drones were launched from areas located in close proximity to the airfields in Murmansk and Irkutsk, resulting in fires damaging several units of aviation equipment.

