Ukraine Launches FPV Drone Terror Attacks on Airfields in Five Russian Regions - Russian MoD
Ukraine Launches FPV Drone Terror Attacks on Airfields in Five Russian Regions - Russian MoD
All of Kiev’s terrorist attacks on airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported.
On June 1, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using first-person view (FPV) drones targeting airfields in Russia's Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. Fires that broke out as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions have been extinguished, with no casualties among military or civilian personnel, the Russian MoD added.The ministry noted that FPV drones were launched from areas located in close proximity to the airfields in Murmansk and Irkutsk, resulting in fires damaging several units of aviation equipment.
15:20 GMT 01.06.2025 (Updated: 15:35 GMT 01.06.2025)
Subscribe
All of Kiev’s attacks on airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled, the ministry reported.
On June 1, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using first-person view (FPV) drones targeting airfields in Russia's Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions.
“All terrorist attacks on military airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled,” the statement said.
Fires that broke out as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions have been extinguished, with no casualties among military or civilian personnel, the Russian MoD added.
The ministry noted that FPV drones were launched from areas located in close proximity to the airfields in Murmansk and Irkutsk, resulting in fires damaging several units of aviation equipment.
