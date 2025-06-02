https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/gates-foundation-to-invest-majority-of-200bln-funding-in-africa--bill-gates-1122175770.html

Gates Foundation’s $200 Billion Africa Bet: Philanthropy or Global Power Play?

Gates Foundation's $200 Billion Africa Bet: Philanthropy or Global Power Play?

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Sputnik) – The Gates Foundation will send the majority of its $200 billion investment to Africa over the next 20 years, billionaire founder Bill Gates said on Monday.

Gates’ current net worth is about $175 billion. Last month, the foundation revealed plans to give away most of his assets before closing in 2045. Since the beginning of the work in 2000, the foundation established by Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda, disbursed over $100 billion, according to the report.The Gates Foundation's "public health" initiatives in countries in the Global South have come under intense criticism over the years, with detractors, including the Russian Defense Ministry, accusing the tech billionaire of reckless research into infectious disease-carrying insects. He's also been accused of playing with fire of a new potential pandemic through the Gates-backed Global Virome Project's 'pathogen prediction' work, of profiteering off of and then dumping risky mRNA Covid vaccines, and obsessing with mass vaccination and GMO seeds in countries like India.

