International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/bill-gates-turns-mosquitoes-into-flying-syringes-but-who-controls-what-they-inject-1121337736.html
Bill Gates Turns Mosquitoes Into ‘Flying Syringes’, But Who Controls What They Inject?
Bill Gates Turns Mosquitoes Into ‘Flying Syringes’, But Who Controls What They Inject?
Sputnik International
A Bill Gates-funded center has bred mosquitoes capable of injecting parasites into unsuspecting humans under the pretext of vaccinating against malaria. But are they truly harmless?
2025-01-02T15:17+0000
2025-01-02T15:17+0000
world
bill gates
ukraine
netherlands
japan
oxitec
pentagon
guantanamo bay
society
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106324012_0:190:2967:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_5b026ef6c3982d23f3690538d8045fda.jpg
The Gates Foundation-backed Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands has developed a method of malaria vaccination using mosquitoes to deliver live-attenuated Plasmodium falciparum parasites. The mosquitoes act as ‘flying syringes’ to deliver malaria vaccines – or potentially other substances. But concerns have been raised that recipients could be unaware of the process and be vaccinated without their consent.How It All BeganOnce Pandora’s Box is Open, It Cannot be ClosedMosquitoes as Deadly Weapons
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/menacing-mosquito-species-invade-argentina-spreads-rare-neurological-disease-1116178373.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/us-seeks-funds-for-new-bioweapons-projects-from-clinton-soros-rockefeller-foundations-russian-mod-1116177245.html
ukraine
netherlands
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106324012_117:0:2848:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3022df89186784ba6603d09b18dba4c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill gates, bill and melinda gates foundation, anti-malaria vaccine, genetically modified mosquitoes, mosquitoes loaded with vaccines and other substances, mosquitoes used as bioweapons, pentagon studied mosquitoes as potential bioweapons, nazi germany planned to use mosquitoes as bioweapons
bill gates, bill and melinda gates foundation, anti-malaria vaccine, genetically modified mosquitoes, mosquitoes loaded with vaccines and other substances, mosquitoes used as bioweapons, pentagon studied mosquitoes as potential bioweapons, nazi germany planned to use mosquitoes as bioweapons

Bill Gates Turns Mosquitoes Into ‘Flying Syringes’, But Who Controls What They Inject?

15:17 GMT 02.01.2025
CC BY-SA 2.0 / James Gathany / mosquito
mosquito - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2025
CC BY-SA 2.0 / James Gathany /
Subscribe
A Bill Gates-funded center has bred mosquitoes capable of injecting parasites into unsuspecting humans under the pretext of vaccinating against malaria. But are they truly harmless?
The Gates Foundation-backed Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands has developed a method of malaria vaccination using mosquitoes to deliver live-attenuated Plasmodium falciparum parasites.
The mosquitoes act as ‘flying syringes’ to deliver malaria vaccines – or potentially other substances. But concerns have been raised that recipients could be unaware of the process and be vaccinated without their consent.

How It All Began

In 2008, Gates pledged $168 million to develop a next-gen malaria vaccine. Jichi Medical University in Japan received funding to genetically modify mosquitoes that can pass a malaria vaccine protein into a host.
In 2016, Gates announced a joint $3.7-billion initiative with the British government to combat malaria.
By 2018, Gates-funded Oxitec was developing genetically-modified male mosquitoes whose offspring with wild females would die before adulthood.
In both cases, scientists raised concerns over the lack of comprehensive studies of environmental, health and ethical risks.
Mosquito - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
Beyond Politics
Menacing Mosquito Species Invade Argentina, Spreads Rare Neurological Disease
15 January 2024, 18:44 GMT

Once Pandora’s Box is Open, It Cannot be Closed

If issues of human consent and ethics are overlooked, insects could be used as ‘vectors’ for other biological agents.
But who guarantees they carry life-saving vaccines and not harmful pathogens? It would be impossible to verify the exact contents of the ‘flying syringes’.

Mosquitoes as Deadly Weapons

Insects have previously been studied as potential carriers of viruses and bacteria.
Nazi Germany reportedly developed malaria-carrying mosquitoes as bio-weapons at Dachau.
The Pentagon is said to have conducted similar studies in overseas bio-labs, including in Ukraine, according to assassinated Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.
Kirillov revealed that US biolabs in Ukraine studied viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, including dengue fever. That was also referenced in a lawsuit filed by Cubans following the 1981 dengue epidemic in the country, where the only area unaffected was around the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay.
An employee is pictured at the quality control laboratory - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
Military
US Seeks Funds for New Bioweapons Projects From Clinton, Soros, Rockefeller Foundations: Russian MoD
15 January 2024, 12:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала