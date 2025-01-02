https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/bill-gates-turns-mosquitoes-into-flying-syringes-but-who-controls-what-they-inject-1121337736.html
Bill Gates Turns Mosquitoes Into ‘Flying Syringes’, But Who Controls What They Inject?
Bill Gates Turns Mosquitoes Into ‘Flying Syringes’, But Who Controls What They Inject?
A Bill Gates-funded center has bred mosquitoes capable of injecting parasites into unsuspecting humans under the pretext of vaccinating against malaria. But are they truly harmless?
The Gates Foundation-backed Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands has developed a method of malaria vaccination using mosquitoes to deliver live-attenuated Plasmodium falciparum parasites. The mosquitoes act as ‘flying syringes’ to deliver malaria vaccines – or potentially other substances. But concerns have been raised that recipients could be unaware of the process and be vaccinated without their consent.How It All BeganOnce Pandora’s Box is Open, It Cannot be ClosedMosquitoes as Deadly Weapons
The Gates Foundation-backed Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands has developed
a method of malaria vaccination using mosquitoes to deliver live-attenuated Plasmodium falciparum parasites.
The mosquitoes act as ‘flying syringes’ to deliver malaria vaccines – or potentially other substances. But concerns have been raised that recipients could be unaware of the process and be vaccinated without their consent.
In 2008, Gates pledged $168 million to develop a next-gen malaria vaccine. Jichi Medical University in Japan received funding
to genetically modify mosquitoes that can pass a malaria vaccine protein into a host.
In 2016, Gates announced
a joint $3.7-billion initiative with the British government to combat malaria.
By 2018, Gates-funded Oxitec was developing genetically-modified male mosquitoes whose offspring with wild females would die before adulthood.
In both cases, scientists raised concerns over the lack of comprehensive studies of environmental, health and ethical risks.
15 January 2024, 18:44 GMT
Once Pandora’s Box is Open, It Cannot be Closed
If issues of human consent and ethics are overlooked, insects could be used as ‘vectors’ for other biological agents.
But who guarantees they carry life-saving vaccines and not harmful pathogens? It would be impossible to verify the exact contents of the ‘flying syringes’.
Mosquitoes as Deadly Weapons
Insects have previously been studied as potential carriers of viruses and bacteria.
Nazi Germany reportedly developed malaria-carrying mosquitoes as bio-weapons at Dachau.
The Pentagon is said to have conducted similar studies in overseas bio-labs, including in Ukraine, according to assassinated
Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
.
Kirillov revealed that US biolabs
in Ukraine
studied viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, including dengue fever. That was also referenced in a lawsuit filed by Cubans following the 1981 dengue epidemic in the country, where the only area unaffected was around the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay.
15 January 2024, 12:34 GMT