Gaza Calls Israeli Video on Rafah Aid Attack Fabricated After 31 Civilians Killed

The Gaza Strip's authorities have rejected Israel's account of a recent incident near a humanitarian aid distribution point in Rafah where dozens were killed, saying it was not the result of clashes but rather a deliberate attack by the Israeli military against Palestinian civilians.

On Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 21 people died and 158 others were injured at the Rafah aid station in an attack carried out by Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by sharing footage depicting armed people throwing stones and firing at the people who came to the aid distribution site, insisting it was not the Israeli military that opened fire. "The Israeli occupation publishes a fabricated misleading video to cover up its brutal crime in which 31 civilians were killed and 200 others were injured in front of the so-called Israeli-American humanitarian aid distribution centers in Rafah," the Gaza administration said on Telegram, pointing out that the video was realized more than 15 hours after the incident and contradicts eyewitness accounts and field data. The Gaza authorities insisted that no armed clashes occurred in the area and that it had been entirely under the control of the Israeli military at the time of the incident. "What happened is obvious: Israeli aircraft in the air, shooting at starved people ... The video is part of a well-thought-out information campaign to distort what is happening," the statement read. On May 19, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing senior Israeli officials, that Israel's Security Cabinet had decided to immediately resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip through existing channels. According to the plan proposed by Israel, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) will deliver humanitarian aid to several points concentrated in the southern Gaza Strip and controlled by the Israeli military, the Financial Times reported. On May 20, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini said that Israel's resumption of humanitarian aid flow to the Gaza Strip was aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians.

