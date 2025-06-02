Nawrocki Elected as President of Poland - Election Commission After Counting 100% of Votes

International
Opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki has been elected as the president of Poland, according to data published on the official website of the election commission after processing 100% of the ballots.
Nawrocki received 50.89% of the votes. The candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, Rafal Trzaskowski, received 49.11%.
Presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian backed by the right-wing Law and Justice party greets supporters as he arrives at his headquarters after the presidential election runoff in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, June 1, 2025
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki has been elected as the president of Poland, according to data published on the official website of the election commission after processing 100% of the ballots.
Nawrocki received 50.89% of the votes.
"He was elected in the second round of voting," the election commission wrote next to Nawrocki's name.
The candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, Rafal Trzaskowski, received 49.11%.
