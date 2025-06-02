https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/nawrocki-elected-as-president-of-poland---election-commission-after-counting-100-of-votes-1122169210.html

Nawrocki Elected as President of Poland - Election Commission After Counting 100% of Votes

Nawrocki Elected as President of Poland - Election Commission After Counting 100% of Votes

Opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki has been elected as the president of Poland, according to data published on the official website of the election commission after processing 100% of the ballots.

Nawrocki received 50.89% of the votes. The candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, Rafal Trzaskowski, received 49.11%.

