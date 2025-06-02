https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/north-korea-slams-report-on-countrys-cooperation-with-russia-as-sovereignty-breach-1122169561.html

North Korea Slams Report on Country's Cooperation With Russia as Sovereignty Breach

The North Korean Foreign Ministry condemned the report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) on the country's cooperation with Russia as violating sovereignty, warning of consequences, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The first MSMT report, dedicated to military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, which, according to the team, violates UN Security Council resolutions, was published on May 29. In a press statement, the North Korean Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern about this and warned of negative consequences. According to the ministry, Pyongyang has the right to take "powerful countermeasures" to protect its rights and interests from such a "ferocious violation of sovereignty and interference" in internal affairs. The foreign ministry emphasizes that "no one has given" the United States and its allies the authority to evaluate the legitimate relations between sovereign states and accuse them of anything. The MSMT was created in October 2024 by 11 countries, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, after Russia vetoed an extension of the mandate of the previous UN panel of experts on North Korea sanctions. The ministry noted that military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, aimed at protecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests of states, as well as guaranteeing peace and stability in the Eurasian region, is the exercise of legitimate sovereign rights under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which gives the right "to individual or collective self-defense." In addition, Article 4 of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between North Korea and the Russian Federation speaks of providing military and other assistance in the event that one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack.

