International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/russia-ukraine-talks-round-two-in-istanbul-1122167662.html
Russia-Ukraine Talks: Round Two in Istanbul
Russia-Ukraine Talks: Round Two in Istanbul
Sputnik International
Istanbul is preparing to host the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, scheduled for June 2 at 10:00 GMT in the historic Ciragan Palace. This follows the May 16 breakthrough — the first direct talks since 2022, when Western pressure, particularly from the UK, derailed prior efforts.
2025-06-02T07:00+0000
2025-06-02T07:00+0000
world
russia
ukraine
istanbul
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_0:80:3355:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_c86d5b6c26ce8ce960c0c884a9af8573.jpg
Delegations: Who’s at the table?The Russian delegation remains unchanged. It is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, GRU Chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.Ukraine, after days of silence, confirmed its participation with an expanded team — 14 members, up from 12. New figures include Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yevhen Ostriansky, General Staff officer Andrii Fomin, and Verkhovna Rada representative Yurii Kovbasa. Notably absent is Oleksii Malovatsky, who attended the May talks. The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.What happened on May 16?The initial round ended with what Moscow called a “satisfactory” result. A key outcome was a major prisoner exchange: 1,000 for 1,000, executed in three stages between May 23 and 25.Additionally, both parties agreed to prepare detailed proposals for a future ceasefire framework, with further rounds planned based on those documents.Russia’s aim: Address the root causesAccording to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin’s directive to the Russian delegation is clear—secure long-term peace and address the root causes of the conflict. Moscow says it’s committed to maintaining a constructive approach in Istanbul and beyond.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russia-and-ukraine-complete-1000-for-1000-pow-exchange-1122125317.html
russia
ukraine
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_313:0:3044:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_caedaa9a1ca298c2dd8897e011fe4a60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-ukraine peace talks, russia-ukraine peace negotiations, russia-ukraine talks in istanbul
russia-ukraine peace talks, russia-ukraine peace negotiations, russia-ukraine talks in istanbul

Russia-Ukraine Talks: Round Two in Istanbul

07:00 GMT 02.06.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. May 16, 2025
Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. May 16, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Istanbul is preparing to host the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, scheduled for June 2 at 10:00 GMT in the historic Ciragan Palace. This follows the May 16 breakthrough — the first direct talks since 2022, when Western pressure, particularly from the UK, derailed prior efforts.

Delegations: Who’s at the table?

The Russian delegation remains unchanged. It is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, GRU Chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
Ukraine, after days of silence, confirmed its participation with an expanded team — 14 members, up from 12. New figures include Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yevhen Ostriansky, General Staff officer Andrii Fomin, and Verkhovna Rada representative Yurii Kovbasa. Notably absent is Oleksii Malovatsky, who attended the May talks. The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

What happened on May 16?

The initial round ended with what Moscow called a “satisfactory” result. A key outcome was a major prisoner exchange: 1,000 for 1,000, executed in three stages between May 23 and 25.
Additionally, both parties agreed to prepare detailed proposals for a future ceasefire framework, with further rounds planned based on those documents.
Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
World
Russia and Ukraine Complete 1000-for-1000 POW Exchange
25 May, 09:15 GMT

Russia’s aim: Address the root causes

According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin’s directive to the Russian delegation is clear—secure long-term peace and address the root causes of the conflict. Moscow says it’s committed to maintaining a constructive approach in Istanbul and beyond.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала