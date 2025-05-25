International
Russia and Ukraine Complete 1000-for-1000 POW Exchange
Today, another 303 Russian servicemen were returned from Kiev-controlled territory, the Defense Ministry reported. In exchange, 303 Ukrainian POWs were handed over.
"On May 25 of this year, another 303 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement said.In exchange, 303 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over.All Russian servicemen and civilians will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry, it added.This marks the final phase of a major 1000-for-1000 prisoner swap agreed upon during Istanbul talks on May 16.
Russia and Ukraine Complete 1000-for-1000 POW Exchange

09:15 GMT 25.05.2025 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 25.05.2025)
Today, another 303 Russian servicemen were returned from Kiev-controlled territory, the Defense Ministry reported. In exchange, 303 Ukrainian POWs were handed over.
"On May 25 of this year, another 303 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement said.
In exchange, 303 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over.
"At present, the Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance," the Russian ministry reported.
All Russian servicemen and civilians will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry, it added.
World
Massive Prisoner Swap Silences Western Doubts on Russia’s Willingness to Negotiate
Yesterday, 14:10 GMT
This marks the final phase of a major 1000-for-1000 prisoner swap agreed upon during Istanbul talks on May 16.
