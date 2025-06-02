https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/second-round-of-russiaukraine-peace-talks-underway-in-istanbul-1122170434.html
Second Round of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Underway in Istanbul
Second Round of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Underway in Istanbul
Sputnik International
The second round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is set to take place at Istanbul’s historic Ciragan Palace. 02.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-02T08:45+0000
2025-06-02T08:45+0000
2025-06-02T08:45+0000
world
russia
ukraine
istanbul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_0:80:3355:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_c86d5b6c26ce8ce960c0c884a9af8573.jpg
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, GRU Chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.Ukraine, after days of silence, confirmed its participation with an expanded team — 14 members, up from 12. New figures include Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yevhen Ostriansky, General Staff officer Andrii Fomin, and Verkhovna Rada representative Yurii Kovbasa. Notably absent is Oleksii Malovatsky, who attended the May talks. The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
russia
ukraine
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_313:0:3044:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_caedaa9a1ca298c2dd8897e011fe4a60.jpg
The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul.
Sputnik International
The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul.
2025-06-02T08:45+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, istanbul, видео
russia, ukraine, istanbul, видео
Second Round of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Underway in Istanbul
The second round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is set to take place at Istanbul’s historic Ciragan Palace.
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, GRU Chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
Ukraine, after days of silence, confirmed its participation with an expanded team — 14 members, up from 12. New figures include Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yevhen Ostriansky, General Staff officer Andrii Fomin, and Verkhovna Rada representative Yurii Kovbasa. Notably absent is Oleksii Malovatsky, who attended the May talks. The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.