https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/second-round-of-russiaukraine-peace-talks-underway-in-istanbul-1122170434.html

Second Round of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Underway in Istanbul

Second Round of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Underway in Istanbul

Sputnik International

The second round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is set to take place at Istanbul’s historic Ciragan Palace. 02.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-02T08:45+0000

2025-06-02T08:45+0000

2025-06-02T08:45+0000

world

russia

ukraine

istanbul

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_0:80:3355:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_c86d5b6c26ce8ce960c0c884a9af8573.jpg

The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, GRU Chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.Ukraine, after days of silence, confirmed its participation with an expanded team — 14 members, up from 12. New figures include Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yevhen Ostriansky, General Staff officer Andrii Fomin, and Verkhovna Rada representative Yurii Kovbasa. Notably absent is Oleksii Malovatsky, who attended the May talks. The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

russia

ukraine

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul. Sputnik International The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul. 2025-06-02T08:45+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, istanbul, видео