WATCH LIVE: Outside Ciragan Palace as Round Two of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Set to Begin
Second Round of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Underway in Istanbul
Second Round of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Underway in Istanbul
The second round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is set to take place at Istanbul's historic Ciragan Palace. 02.06.2025
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, GRU Chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.Ukraine, after days of silence, confirmed its participation with an expanded team — 14 members, up from 12. New figures include Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yevhen Ostriansky, General Staff officer Andrii Fomin, and Verkhovna Rada representative Yurii Kovbasa. Notably absent is Oleksii Malovatsky, who attended the May talks. The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul.
The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul.
Second Round of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Underway in Istanbul

08:45 GMT 02.06.2025
Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. May 16, 2025
The second round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is set to take place at Istanbul’s historic Ciragan Palace.
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, GRU Chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
Ukraine, after days of silence, confirmed its participation with an expanded team — 14 members, up from 12. New figures include Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yevhen Ostriansky, General Staff officer Andrii Fomin, and Verkhovna Rada representative Yurii Kovbasa. Notably absent is Oleksii Malovatsky, who attended the May talks. The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
