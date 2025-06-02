International
WATCH LIVE: Outside Ciragan Palace as Round Two of Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Set to Begin
UK Unveils Plans for 12 New Nuclear Subs Under AUKUS Deal
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce on Monday his country's intention to build up to 12 nuclear-powered submarines as part of the AUKUS pack with the United States and Australia, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said.
"The Prime Minister will announce tomorrow that the UK's conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet will be significantly expanded, with up to 12 new SSN-AUKUS boats to be built," Healey said in a statement released on the government's website on Sunday. He said the new vessels will replace the seven Astute Class attack submarines currently in service. In February, Starmer announced the UK's plans to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027 and further to 3% of GDP in the next parliament.
08:44 GMT 02.06.2025
Astute class submarine HMS Ambush is pictured during sea trials near Scotland.
Astute class submarine HMS Ambush is pictured during sea trials near Scotland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2025
© Photo : UK Ministry of Defence
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce on Monday his country's intention to build up to 12 nuclear-powered submarines as part of the AUKUS pack with the United States and Australia, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said.
"The Prime Minister will announce tomorrow that the UK's conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet will be significantly expanded, with up to 12 new SSN-AUKUS boats to be built," Healey said in a statement released on the government's website on Sunday.
He said the new vessels will replace the seven Astute Class attack submarines currently in service.
In February, Starmer announced the UK's plans to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027 and further to 3% of GDP in the next parliament.
