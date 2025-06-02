https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/us-defense-chief-regularly-briefed-on-ukraines-drone-attacks-against-russian-airfields-1122173854.html
US Defense Chief Regularly Briefed on Ukraine’s Drone Attacks Against Russian Airfields
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been regularly briefed about Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian military airfields in various regions on June 1, CNN reported on Monday, citing a senior US official.
The Pentagon chief regularly received updated about the Ukrainian operation when he traveled to Joint Base Andrews but has not held any conversations with Ukrainian officials yet, according to the report. On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime had carried out an attack with the use of first-person-view drones targeting airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions. All attacks on the airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were repelled. Fires at the airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, with no casualties among personnel, the ministry said.
12:40 GMT 02.06.2025 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 02.06.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been regularly briefed about Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian military airfields in various regions on June 1, CNN reported on Monday, citing a senior US official.
The Pentagon chief regularly received updated about the Ukrainian operation when he traveled to Joint Base Andrews but has not held any conversations with Ukrainian officials yet, according to the report.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime had carried out an attack with the use of first-person-view drones targeting airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions.
All attacks on the airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were repelled. Fires at the airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, with no casualties among personnel, the ministry said.