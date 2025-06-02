International
Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul End After Over an Hour
US Defense Chief Regularly Briefed on Ukraine’s Drone Attacks Against Russian Airfields
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been regularly briefed about Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian military airfields in various regions on June 1, CNN reported on Monday, citing a senior US official.
2025-06-02T12:40+0000
2025-06-02T12:41+0000
americas
ukraine
murmansk
irkutsk
pentagon
russia
peter hegseth
The Pentagon chief regularly received updated about the Ukrainian operation when he traveled to Joint Base Andrews but has not held any conversations with Ukrainian officials yet, according to the report. On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime had carried out an attack with the use of first-person-view drones targeting airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions. All attacks on the airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were repelled. Fires at the airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, with no casualties among personnel, the ministry said.
americas
ukraine
murmansk
irkutsk
russia
us, pete hegseth, russia, russian military airfiled, ukrainian drone attack on russia, ukrainian drone attack on russian military airfields
12:40 GMT 02.06.2025 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 02.06.2025)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been regularly briefed about Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian military airfields in various regions on June 1, CNN reported on Monday, citing a senior US official.
The Pentagon chief regularly received updated about the Ukrainian operation when he traveled to Joint Base Andrews but has not held any conversations with Ukrainian officials yet, according to the report.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime had carried out an attack with the use of first-person-view drones targeting airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions.
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2025
Russia
Ukraine Launches FPV Drone Terror Attacks on Airfields in Five Russian Regions - Russian MoD
Yesterday, 15:20 GMT
All attacks on the airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were repelled. Fires at the airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, with no casualties among personnel, the ministry said.
