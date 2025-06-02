https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/us-defense-chief-regularly-briefed-on-ukraines-drone-attacks-against-russian-airfields-1122173854.html

US Defense Chief Regularly Briefed on Ukraine’s Drone Attacks Against Russian Airfields

US Defense Chief Regularly Briefed on Ukraine’s Drone Attacks Against Russian Airfields

Sputnik International

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been regularly briefed about Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian military airfields in various regions on June 1, CNN reported on Monday, citing a senior US official.

2025-06-02T12:40+0000

2025-06-02T12:40+0000

2025-06-02T12:41+0000

americas

ukraine

murmansk

irkutsk

pentagon

russia

peter hegseth

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121901607_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_82abe79f45fcff4de533852800c582a7.jpg

The Pentagon chief regularly received updated about the Ukrainian operation when he traveled to Joint Base Andrews but has not held any conversations with Ukrainian officials yet, according to the report. On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime had carried out an attack with the use of first-person-view drones targeting airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions. All attacks on the airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were repelled. Fires at the airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, with no casualties among personnel, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/ukraine-launches-fpv-drone-attacks-on-airfields-in-five-regions---russian-mod-1122166240.html

americas

ukraine

murmansk

irkutsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, pete hegseth, russia, russian military airfiled, ukrainian drone attack on russia, ukrainian drone attack on russian military airfields