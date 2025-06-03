International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/americas-arsenal-overdrive-trump-reveals-unprecedented-weapon-stockpile-boost-1122181395.html
America’s Arsenal Overdrive: Trump Reveals Unprecedented Weapon Stockpile Boost
America’s Arsenal Overdrive: Trump Reveals Unprecedented Weapon Stockpile Boost
Sputnik International
The United States has begun replenishing its weapons stockpiles at an unprecedented rate, US President Donald Trump said.
2025-06-03T09:31+0000
2025-06-03T09:31+0000
military
donald trump
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095581882_0:38:400:263_1920x0_80_0_0_b1a800aab04ec7c536a1274e896457b3.jpg
"Just had a great talk with our Military Leaders. It is the strongest Military we have ever had, including the fact that we are stockpiling weapons at a rate never seen before by our Country. Hopefully, however, we will never have to use them!" Trump said on Truth Social on Monday. Last year, the Pentagon acknowledged that military support for Ukraine had exposed a set of problems in the American military-industrial complex, including the difficulty of maintaining, restoring and increasing the stockpiles of weapons for the needs of the US armed forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/trump-us-military-studies-ukraine-conflict-as-a-lesson-in-modern-warfare-1122124110.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095581882_0:0:400:300_1920x0_80_0_0_f54c0b8d2758eaea7785dea3d6c199bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, us army, us arsenal, us weapons stockpiles
us, donald trump, us army, us arsenal, us weapons stockpiles

America’s Arsenal Overdrive: Trump Reveals Unprecedented Weapon Stockpile Boost

09:31 GMT 03.06.2025
© Photo : Lockheed MartinJavelin F-model missile.
Javelin F-model missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2025
© Photo : Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has begun replenishing its weapons stockpiles at an unprecedented rate, US President Donald Trump said.
"Just had a great talk with our Military Leaders. It is the strongest Military we have ever had, including the fact that we are stockpiling weapons at a rate never seen before by our Country. Hopefully, however, we will never have to use them!" Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.
Last year, the Pentagon acknowledged that military support for Ukraine had exposed a set of problems in the American military-industrial complex, including the difficulty of maintaining, restoring and increasing the stockpiles of weapons for the needs of the US armed forces.
A man launches a drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2025
Americas
Trump: US Military Studies Ukraine Conflict as a Lesson in Modern Warfare
24 May, 18:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала