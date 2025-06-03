https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/americas-arsenal-overdrive-trump-reveals-unprecedented-weapon-stockpile-boost-1122181395.html
America’s Arsenal Overdrive: Trump Reveals Unprecedented Weapon Stockpile Boost
The United States has begun replenishing its weapons stockpiles at an unprecedented rate, US President Donald Trump said.
"Just had a great talk with our Military Leaders. It is the strongest Military we have ever had, including the fact that we are stockpiling weapons at a rate never seen before by our Country. Hopefully, however, we will never have to use them!" Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.
Last year, the Pentagon acknowledged that military support for Ukraine had exposed a set of problems in the American military-industrial complex, including the difficulty of maintaining, restoring and increasing the stockpiles of weapons for the needs of the US armed forces.