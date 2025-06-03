https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/dutch-prime-minister-announces-resignation-of-cabinet-1122184015.html

Dutch Prime Minister Announces Resignation of Cabinet

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet is resigning after the decision of Geert Wilders, leader of the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV), to withdraw from the ruling coalition.

"With the departure of the Party for Freedom, there is not enough support in the House of Representatives [lower house of parliament] for this government," Schoof announced after a meeting of the Council of Ministers. Schoof said that he was going to ask King Willem-Alexander for the resignation of the PVV ministers. Earlier in the day, the PVV withdrew from the Dutch ruling coalition, after failing to gain support for the party's plan on tightening migration policy. The People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the New Social Contract party (NSC) and the Farmer-Citizen Movement party (BBB) opposed the initiative, citing the necessity to implement the measures previously agreed on in the coalition agreement. PVV's decision triggered criticism of other parties' leaders. The NSC’s leader Nicolien van Vroonhoven suggested considering the option of forming a minority coalition. "This is not undesirable. Though it is not the easiest way to do politics, but it is a way to guarantee that the entire parliament will be involved in work," the politician said. Another right-wing party, Forum for Democracy (FvD) said it was disappointed with Wilders' decision as he had a chance to improve the situation with migrants in the Netherlands, but missed this opportunity. Leader of the opposition Labor Party, Frans Timmermans, in his turn, called for snap parliamentary elections. "The Netherlands have been in stagnation for a year, while a war is ongoing in Europe, and people are really concerned about their future. ... The Netherlands deserves a government that would unite people and works shoulder to shoulder on real solutions. The time for elections has come, we are ready for them," Timmermans said on X. On May 26, Wilders presented his ten-point migration plan which suggests tightening migration rules, including complete closure of borders for asylum seekers, using the armed forces to ensure control on border, suspension of refugee families' reunions and speeding up the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. In mid-May 2024, the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB finally reached an agreement on forming a new government and chose Dick Schoof, who does not belong to any party, as Dutch Prime Minister. The elections took place in the Netherlands in November 2023. PVV won 37 out of 150 seats, but failed to secure the majority, which meant that a coalition government had to be formed.

