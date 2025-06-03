https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/musk-says-un-should-be-defunded-1122184555.html

Musk Says UN Should Be Defunded

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (Sputnik) - US billionaire and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has called for the United Nations to be defunded, agreeing with a post criticizing the body's efforts to crack down on speech online.

The remark was in response to a post of another user who claimed that the United Nations "just declared war on free speech" and attached a video message of Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking about digital platforms.In late February, Senate Republicans introduced a bill to fully withdraw the US from the UN. The document called for ceasing all US funding to the organization and banning any US involvement in UN peacekeeping missions.In his budget request for the fiscal year 2026, US President Donald Trump proposed pausing most contributions to the UN and other international organizations. Trump seeks to end some $1.6 billion in funding for "wasteful" UN and other peacekeeping missions due to "recent failures and high level of assessments," according to the budget request released in early May.Musk resigned from his post as head of the Department of Government Efficiency last week after clashing with Trump on public spending.

