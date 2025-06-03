International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/potential-us-deal-with-iran-does-not-involve-uranium-enrichment---trump-1122179002.html
Potential US Deal With Iran Does Not Involve Uranium Enrichment - Trump
Potential US Deal With Iran Does Not Involve Uranium Enrichment - Trump
Sputnik International
A potential US nuclear deal with Iran does not involve any form of uranium enrichment by Tehran, US President Donald Trump said following reports that Washington's proposal to Tehran allegedly allows limited enrichment.
2025-06-03T05:05+0000
2025-06-03T05:05+0000
world
donald trump
iran
uranium enrichment
enriched uranium
uranium
nuclear deal
iran nuclear deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0372933208062e71adb876c5db900c.jpg
On Monday, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources, that the latest US nuclear deal proposal would allow low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a yet-to-be-determined duration. Iranian officials have repeatedly made it clear that no deal with the United States is possible if Washington insists on a complete halt to uranium enrichment.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_121a1cd8ec6ec159a90e884bd9ea0b6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uranium enrichment, nuclear deal, iranian deal, trump's deal, uranium problem, iran-us talks, us-iran talks, trump's flip-flops, deal with iran, nuclear agreement, nuclear treaty
uranium enrichment, nuclear deal, iranian deal, trump's deal, uranium problem, iran-us talks, us-iran talks, trump's flip-flops, deal with iran, nuclear agreement, nuclear treaty

Potential US Deal With Iran Does Not Involve Uranium Enrichment - Trump

05:05 GMT 03.06.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A potential US nuclear deal with Iran does not involve any form of uranium enrichment by Tehran, US President Donald Trump said following reports that Washington's proposal to Tehran allegedly allows limited enrichment.
On Monday, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources, that the latest US nuclear deal proposal would allow low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a yet-to-be-determined duration.
"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from ‘enriching.’ Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.
Iranian officials have repeatedly made it clear that no deal with the United States is possible if Washington insists on a complete halt to uranium enrichment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала