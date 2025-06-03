https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/potential-us-deal-with-iran-does-not-involve-uranium-enrichment---trump-1122179002.html
Potential US Deal With Iran Does Not Involve Uranium Enrichment - Trump
A potential US nuclear deal with Iran does not involve any form of uranium enrichment by Tehran, US President Donald Trump said following reports that Washington's proposal to Tehran allegedly allows limited enrichment.
On Monday, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources, that the latest US nuclear deal proposal would allow low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a yet-to-be-determined duration. Iranian officials have repeatedly made it clear that no deal with the United States is possible if Washington insists on a complete halt to uranium enrichment.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A potential US nuclear deal with Iran does not involve any form of uranium enrichment by Tehran, US President Donald Trump said following reports that Washington's proposal to Tehran allegedly allows limited enrichment.
proposal would allow low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a yet-to-be-determined duration.
"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from ‘enriching.’ Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.
Iranian officials have repeatedly made it clear that no deal with the United States is possible if Washington insists on a complete halt to uranium enrichment.