https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/potential-us-deal-with-iran-does-not-involve-uranium-enrichment---trump-1122179002.html

Potential US Deal With Iran Does Not Involve Uranium Enrichment - Trump

Potential US Deal With Iran Does Not Involve Uranium Enrichment - Trump

Sputnik International

A potential US nuclear deal with Iran does not involve any form of uranium enrichment by Tehran, US President Donald Trump said following reports that Washington's proposal to Tehran allegedly allows limited enrichment.

2025-06-03T05:05+0000

2025-06-03T05:05+0000

2025-06-03T05:05+0000

world

donald trump

iran

uranium enrichment

enriched uranium

uranium

nuclear deal

iran nuclear deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0372933208062e71adb876c5db900c.jpg

On Monday, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources, that the latest US nuclear deal proposal would allow low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil for a yet-to-be-determined duration. Iranian officials have repeatedly made it clear that no deal with the United States is possible if Washington insists on a complete halt to uranium enrichment.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uranium enrichment, nuclear deal, iranian deal, trump's deal, uranium problem, iran-us talks, us-iran talks, trump's flip-flops, deal with iran, nuclear agreement, nuclear treaty