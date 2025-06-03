https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/russia-investigators-calls-blasts-on-railroads-in-bryansk-kursk-regions-as-terrorist-acts-1122183882.html

Russia Investigators Calls Blasts on Railroads in Bryansk, Kursk Regions as Terrorist Acts

The explosions on the railway infrastructure in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions has been classified by the investigation as terrorist attacks, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.

On Saturday night, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow Railways said the locomotive and carriages were derailed by the falling bridge. On Sunday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up while the train was moving. On the night of June 1, acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexander Khinshtein said that a bridge collapsed in the region while a freight locomotive was moving across it. The terrorists, acting on instructions from Kiev, planned all their actions in such a way that hundreds of civilians get under attack in the two Russian regions, the spokeswoman said.

