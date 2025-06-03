https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/russia-investigators-calls-blasts-on-railroads-in-bryansk-kursk-regions-as-terrorist-acts-1122183882.html
Russia Investigators Calls Blasts on Railroads in Bryansk, Kursk Regions as Terrorist Acts
Russia Investigators Calls Blasts on Railroads in Bryansk, Kursk Regions as Terrorist Acts
Sputnik International
The explosions on the railway infrastructure in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions has been classified by the investigation as terrorist attacks, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.
2025-06-03T15:04+0000
2025-06-03T15:04+0000
2025-06-03T15:04+0000
russia
svetlana petrenko
alexander khinshtein
russia
bryansk
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183722_0:8:1229:699_1920x0_80_0_0_c5b2178e51f5b7a4765bfea04ddc7919.jpg
On Saturday night, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow Railways said the locomotive and carriages were derailed by the falling bridge. On Sunday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up while the train was moving. On the night of June 1, acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexander Khinshtein said that a bridge collapsed in the region while a freight locomotive was moving across it. The terrorists, acting on instructions from Kiev, planned all their actions in such a way that hundreds of civilians get under attack in the two Russian regions, the spokeswoman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/bridge-collapses-disrupt-rail-traffic-in-russias-bryansk--kursk-regions-seven-dead-and-66-injured-1122163963.html
russia
bryansk
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183722_143:0:1084:706_1920x0_80_0_0_3949c6d297614aec17d8d8352f9cd08f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, bryansk region, kursk region, terrorist attack
russia, bryansk region, kursk region, terrorist attack
Russia Investigators Calls Blasts on Railroads in Bryansk, Kursk Regions as Terrorist Acts
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The explosions on the railway infrastructure in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions has been classified by the investigation as terrorist attacks, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.
On Saturday night, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow Railways said the locomotive and carriages were derailed by the falling bridge. On Sunday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up while the train was moving. On the night of June 1, acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexander Khinshtein said that a bridge collapsed in the region while a freight locomotive was moving across it.
"The main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has classified the bombings of railway sections and bridge structures in the Bryansk and Kursk regions from May 31 to June 1 this year, which led to the derailing of passenger, freight and diagnostic trains, as terrorist attacks," Petrenko said.
The terrorists, acting on instructions from Kiev, planned all their actions in such a way that hundreds of civilians get under attack in the two Russian regions, the spokeswoman said.
"As a result of the terrorist attacks, a total of seven people were killed, and 113 victims, including children, are receiving medical care," Petrenko said.