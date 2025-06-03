https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/zelenskys-chief-of-staff-heads-to-us-amid-tense-diplomatic-ties-1122180245.html

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Heads to US Amid Tense Diplomatic Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, is headed to the United States, the RBC-Ukraine news website reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

"Yermak is flying to the United States," a source was quoted as saying, without providing the reason for the Ukrainian official's visit. Flight tracking data from FlightAware shows the UR-ABA plane linked to Zelensky currently in the airspace of the United States. It remains unclear whether Zelensky himself is on board. Yermak is accompanied by Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Reuters reported, citing a Ukrainian source. They are expected to visit Washington as part of an official trip. On February 28, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Zelensky during a White House meeting intended to finalize an agreement on joint development of Ukrainian mineral resources. Trump demanded that Zelensky agree to a ceasefire and refrain from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin. When Zelensky defended his stance, blaming Russia and warning that the conflict’s effects could reach the United States despite the Atlantic Ocean between them, US Vice President JD Vance labeled him an ungrateful campaigner for the Democrats. The Ukrainian delegation was asked to leave, and the agreement went unsigned. Zelensky later expressed regret for the incident and signaled openness to negotiations as soon as possible. The US Treasury Department said that the authorities in Washington and Kiev signed a deal on Ukraine's natural resources on April 30. Svyrydenko said that the fund created by the US and Ukraine will invest in projects for the extraction of minerals, oil and gas, infrastructure or processing, while Washington will participate in the selection of specific projects. She specified that the US will be able to contribute to the investment fund, including through new aid to Kiev, for example, air defense systems. Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on May 8 that the Ukrainian parliament supported the ratification of the US-Ukraine deal between Washington and Kiev on minerals.

